Hallmark Brings Local Artistry to National Stage Through Virtual Hallmarket Art Festival

"For 10 years, Hallmarket has been a popular family art festival here in Kansas City, the home of Hallmark's global headquarters," said Nikki Meek, events and experience manager, Hallmark Cards, Inc. "Thanks to the innovative thinking of our teams, we are thrilled to be able to extend this wonderful event to even more families virtually."

During this virtual experience, guests will be able to search through different artist pages and see samples of the artist's work. If they are interested in purchasing, they can click through to the artist's personal platform to shop. The experience will also include free live panels and workshops hosted by Hallmark, Crayola and Crown Media throughout the week. Visitors will also have free access to more than 50 pieces of on-demand content that includes articles, tutorials, and digital creations to download and share. The virtual content will range from tips on how to create art, to suggestions for self-care and connecting authentically with friends and family.

"At Hallmark, creativity and artistry is at the core of everything we do, and our creative organization is one of the largest in the world." said Darren Abbott, SVP Creative, Hallmark Cards, Inc. "This virtual Hallmarket event gives our talented artists the opportunity to share their work with the world in a really unique way."

Visit Hallmark.com/Hallmarket to learn more about the virtual art festival. Join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter using the hashtag #Hallmarket.

