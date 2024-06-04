Hallmark Celebrates All Father Figures with New Collection of Father's Day Greeting Cards and Gifts

Jun 04, 2024, 06:47 ET
KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is fast approaching, and Hallmark is here to help find the perfect gift for the dads who may not ask for much but deserve the world. Hallmark's new Father's Day collection features hundreds of unique greeting cards and gifts that celebrate every dad and show thanks for all they do.
"Whether it's their first Father's Day or 50th, the day is a great opportunity to tell dad how much you appreciate them," said Frank Smith, senior marketing manager at Hallmark. "Spending time together, giving a card or gift are great ways to make it a day to remember."
Father's Day Greetings Dad likely claims that he doesn't want anything for Father's Day, but he'll always treasure a thoughtful sentiment in a greeting card. Hallmark's collection of Father's Day greeting cards has hundreds of options for every dad in your life.
- Celebrate dad and all he does with a sweet message in the Hope You Feel the Love Father's Day Card. The Good Man, Best Dad Father's Day Card is a wonderful sentiment for a husband, while the You Are One Dope Dad Father's Day Card is great for a brother. Share the love with stepdads or other father figures with the Thanks for Being My Go-To Guy Father's Day Card. Make the card your own with the Personalized You've Got This Dad Thing Down Photo Card – add a photo and heartfelt message and we'll take care of the rest.
- Father's Day wouldn't be complete without a few dad jokes. Remind him he's extraordinary with the Way Above Par Funny Father's Day Card, or share punny wishes with the Cheesy Wishes Funny Father's Day Card. The Hot Dog Puns Funny Father's Day Card is sure to make grandpa crack a smile, while the I'll Love You Forever Father's Day Card is a humorous option for a husband.
- Add an element of surprise with a pop-up card. Show dad that he's the best around with the World's Best Dad Pop-Up Card. The Waves of Love and Gratitude Pop-Up Card shows big thanks for all a husband or partner does, or the Jumbo Happy Father's Day Pop-Up Card is fitting for any dad, brother, son or grandpa. If he's the family handyman, he's sure to love the Great Dad Toolbox Pop-Up Card.
- Hallmark acknowledges that Father's Day can be a difficult holiday for some. Provide emotional support to those struggling by writing an uplifting message in Heavy Heart Thinking of You Father's Day Card and Personalized Remembering Their Love Tribute Photo Card.
For creative inspiration on what to write in a card, visit Hallmark's Father's Day message ideas for signing tips and Father's Day message ideas from Hallmark writers.
Father's Day Gifts
Whether dad is a sports fanatic, movie enthusiast or just enjoys the simple things in life, Hallmark's collection of Father's Day gifts has something for every dad and every personality.
- Give dad's drinkware an upgrade with Hallmark's new Charmers Drinking Glass featuring a slot for interchangeable charms to fit every occasion, matching mom's Charmers Wine Glass. Remind him that he's the best with the Best Dad Ever Charm or #1 Foam Finger Charm. Tee up his favorite drink with the Golf Ball Charm, or hit Father's Day gifting out of the park with the Baseball Charm.
- Show the dads in your life that you cherish the times you've had together. Display dad or grandpa's favorite memories with the Nobody Does It Like Dad Frame or Grandpa Makes Life Fun Frame. Dish up a big helping of gratitude with the #1 Dad Pennant-Shaped Trinket Tray and matching mug. Create a special memento for a new dad with the Baseball Handprint Kit for a gift he'll remember forever.
- If he's a grill master, spice up his cooking apparel with the Top Dad Father's Day Apron, paired with a burger-shaped spatula. For the nature enthusiast, upgrade his next outdoor adventure with a new picnic blanket or gift a new s'mores fork for his next campfire.
- For the movie buff or television fan, explore Hallmark's pop culture shop. Whether he prefers gaming, fantasy or sci-fi, there's a variety of drinkware, décor and apparel that caters to his favorites.
- If dad prefers quality time, explore Hallmark's list of Father's Day activities featuring unique takes on Dad's nostalgic interests and fun suggestions for hangouts.
Complete the gifting moment with Hallmark's wide selection of gift bags and wrapping paper, including the Best Dad Small Bag and Checkerboard Happy Father's Day Medium Bag.
Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, or sign up for Crown Rewards. As a Crown Rewards member, you can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards. You can also find Hallmark greeting cards, gift wrap and gifts at retailers nationwide.
About Hallmark
For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.
SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.
Share this article