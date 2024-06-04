Hallmark Celebrates All Father Figures with New Collection of Father's Day Greeting Cards and Gifts

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is fast approaching, and Hallmark is here to help find the perfect gift for the dads who may not ask for much but deserve the world. Hallmark's new Father's Day collection features hundreds of unique greeting cards and gifts that celebrate every dad and show thanks for all they do.

Hallmark’s new Father’s Day collection features hundreds of unique greeting cards and gifts that celebrate every dad and show thanks for all they do.

"Whether it's their first Father's Day or 50th, the day is a great opportunity to tell dad how much you appreciate them," said Frank Smith, senior marketing manager at Hallmark. "Spending time together, giving a card or gift are great ways to make it a day to remember."

Father's Day Greetings Dad likely claims that he doesn't want anything for Father's Day, but he'll always treasure a thoughtful sentiment in a greeting card. Hallmark's collection of Father's Day greeting cards has hundreds of options for every dad in your life.

For creative inspiration on what to write in a card, visit Hallmark's Father's Day message ideas for signing tips and Father's Day message ideas from Hallmark writers.

Father's Day Gifts

Whether dad is a sports fanatic, movie enthusiast or just enjoys the simple things in life, Hallmark's collection of Father's Day gifts has something for every dad and every personality.

Complete the gifting moment with Hallmark's wide selection of gift bags and wrapping paper, including the Best Dad Small Bag and Checkerboard Happy Father's Day Medium Bag.

Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, or sign up for Crown Rewards. As a Crown Rewards member, you can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards. You can also find Hallmark greeting cards, gift wrap and gifts at retailers nationwide.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.