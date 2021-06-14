Hallmark Celebrates Dads for Showing the Way This Father's Day

Hallmark's extensive lineup of greeting cards and gifts makes it easy to show dads, grandfathers and father figures how much they're appreciated for every amazing, ordinary, imperfect moment. From meaningful cards and gifts that express gratitude for the lessons taught, to hilarious cards that perfectly encapsulate his sense of humor, Hallmark provides many ways to celebrate the unique relationships we have with our father figures.

"Father's Day is the perfect time to acknowledge the ways that dad has helped shape us into who we are today," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark. "Dads encourage us, help us find our way in the world, and always know how to make us laugh. No matter if you're giving a card to your dad, grandfather, husband or son, it's important to let the father figures in our lives know how much they mean to us."

In a special Hallmark partnership, "Fuller House" star Michael Campion shared a look inside his special relationship with his dad.

"I feel like as I've gotten older, and especially as I've gotten more independent, it's really important for me to tell [my dad] how seriously I love him and appreciate him," Campion said in a recent appearance on Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family."

Campion joins an estimated three in four Americans who plan to celebrate Father's Day. According to the National Retail Federation, greeting cards are the top planned opportunity for giving this year. Hallmark research shows that roughly half of Father's Day cards purchased are for fathers, with the remainder for husbands, grandfathers, sons, brothers, uncles or another special someone.

To dad, Father's Day is all about time together and love. Hallmark helps celebrate close relationships in a simple way, bringing the special moments to life, with more than 1,000 unique Father's Day cards available this year, including:

Paper Wonder adds dimension to cards and tells a unique story through memorable paper craft artwork that allows the card to double as a keepsake.

Hallmark Signature's distinctive products feature unique processes, craftsmanship and attention-grabbing dimension.

Mahogany celebrates, affirms and enriches strong cultural ties and relationships.

DaySpring encourages and inspires through personal expression, positive messages and Christian Bible verses.

verses. Good Mail cards feature trend-forward designs, a modern voice and positive vibes that encourage people to reach out to let dad know he matters.

Hallmark Vida is crafted with the Latino community in mind, reflecting common motifs, milestones and traditions.

Shoebox's humor cards are quick, unexpected, casual, conversational and sometimes edgy.

