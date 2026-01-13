Buy One, Get One 50% Off Individual Greeting Cards $2.99 and Up On Hallmark.Com and in Hallmark Gold Crown Stores

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To inspire even more meaningful moments of connection in the year ahead, Hallmark is introducing a new Semi-Annual Sale on greeting cards in Hallmark Gold Crown stores, on Hallmark.com and on the Hallmark Cards Now app from Jan. 15-31*. During the sale, shoppers can buy one, get one 50% off on greeting cards priced $2.99 and above, making it easier than ever to stock up and send thoughtful messages for all of life's moments, big and small.

Hallmark Celebrates Everyday Connection with New Semi-Annual Sale on Greeting Cards, Jan. 15 -31

"Receiving a card can completely change someone's day; it's a simple gesture that makes people feel valued and connected," said Lauren Benson, Senior Director of Creative Product Development at Hallmark. "Our first Semi-Annual Sale makes it easy to stock up on those small but powerful tools of connection, so people can share that feeling more often throughout the year."

January brings renewed focus on relationships and meaningful habits, and handwritten cards remain one of the most impactful ways to make someone feel special. According to the Greeting Card Association, 7 in 10 people say receiving cards in the mail lifts their spirits. Additionally, Drug Store News found that 8 in 10 recipients keep the cards they receive, underscoring the lasting emotional impact of a handwritten message.

From milestone celebrations to simple "thinking of you" sentiments, Hallmark's new Semi-Annual Sale is the perfect time to build a collection of cards to celebrate everyday moments. The sale features Hallmark's full range of greeting card styles, designs and formats, including:

Signature Collection offers premium handcrafted cards designed to make every occasion feel extraordinary. Known for luxurious details, rich textures and elegant embellishments, Signature Cards elevate heartfelt messages with a touch of artistry.





Shoebox, celebrating its 40 th anniversary, delivers funny, sarcastic and bold cards for every occasion. From witty birthday greeting cards to silly options for anniversaries, retirements, new babies and more, Shoebox cards are guaranteed to make friends, partners and BFFs laugh out loud.





anniversary, delivers funny, sarcastic and bold cards for every occasion. From witty birthday greeting cards to silly options for anniversaries, retirements, new babies and more, Shoebox cards are guaranteed to make friends, partners and BFFs laugh out loud. Good Mail cards bring a fresh, modern vibe to everyday card-giving with playful designs, vibrant colors and messages perfect for real-life moments. Created to help people connect in authentic ways, Good Mail cards honor friendship, encouragement and life's little wins.





Just Because cards celebrate moments that don't need a calendar date. With new, refreshed styles, this collection makes it easy to send genuine hellos, laughter, encouragement or a simple note to brighten someone's day.





Mahogany celebrates the beauty, pride and power of African American culture through artful greeting cards. Created by African American writers, editors and designers, Mahogany cards honor every occasion with messages rooted in faith, love and solidarity.





VIDA cards celebrate Latino culture through bilingual greeting cards designed for diverse communities. Featuring Spanish-language cards with English translations, the collection includes vibrant and heartfelt options for birthdays, quinceañeras, weddings and friendship.





DaySpring offers Christian greeting cards that encourage and inspire through Scripture and positive messages. Available for everyday moments, milestones and times of support, each card provides a meaningful way to share faith and strengthen connections with loved ones.





Paper Wonder greeting cards double as decor that recipients will want to display year-round. With 3D elements—balloons, butterflies, cakes and more—plus designs including innovative lights, sound and motion, each card brings the celebration to life in an unforgettable way.





Build-a-Bouquet cards invite creativity with mix-and-match vases and blooms that pop into stunning 3-D displays. Card senders can select a vase style and pair it with flowers like roses, tulips or daisies to create a custom pop-up bouquet that will brighten a loved one's mailbox.

With more than a century of helping people connect through handwritten messages, Hallmark continues to innovate its collections to meet every mood and modern occasion, offering consumers countless ways to express themselves and create moments worth keeping. For expert tips to inspire your message, visit Hallmark's Ideas and Inspiration blog.

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+, launched in 2024, is our streaming service and membership program delivering the very best of Hallmark all in one place, featuring a blend of all new, exclusive original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and at Hallmark.com. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

*Terms & Conditions: Valid 1/15/26–1/31/26 while supplies last only at participating Hallmark Gold Crown stores in the U.S.A. or Hallmark.com or in the Hallmark Cards Now app. Valid on individual Hallmark cards only, priced $2.99 and above. Not valid on gift card purchases or past purchases. Discount will be taken on an item of equal or lesser price, as chosen by Hallmark. Offer is subject to availability. Prices subject to change without notice. See store for any additional exclusions. Tax not included.

