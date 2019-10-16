Hallmark Channel Teams Up With Hallmark Gold Crown To Create New Authentic Line Of Holiday Gifts

"We are so excited for Hallmark Gold Crown and Hallmark.com to be the only destination for authentic Hallmark Channel merchandise this holiday," said Steve Farley, president Hallmark Retail. "Working directly with Hallmark Channel to develop this collection has been a wonderful way to bring the holiday magic of Hallmark and the network to life."

"Offering a line of 'Countdown to Christmas' products and gifts is a perfect way to further engage our viewers and generate even more excitement around Hallmark Channel's signature holiday programming – particularly as we celebrate the initiative's 10th Anniversary," said Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Crown Media Networks and Hallmark Gold Crown. "Hallmark Gold Crown has been an ideal partner; their expertise in consumer product development has been instrumental in the creation of this high quality line of festive items that families will incorporate into their seasonal celebrations for years to come."

To kick off the holiday season, Hallmark Gold Crown will be hosting "Countdown to Christmas" events in select stores across the country on Friday, October 25 to celebrate the launch. Shoppers can browse the new line of family apparel, drinkware, décor, gifts and games while enjoying holiday treats with their fellow Hallmark Channel fans.

Featured items in the collection include matching family apparel for both children and adults, a festive sweater, cozy blankets, and pillows. Fans will also find the perfect gifts for Hallmark Channel movie watch parties and gatherings like popcorn bowls, glassware, mugs, and a Hallmark Channel themed bingo game.

Authentic Hallmark Channel gifts will only be sold at participating Hallmark Gold Crown stores or online at Hallmark.com beginning October 25.

ABOUT HALLMARK CHANNEL

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network, distributed nationwide in high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) to 82 million homes. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. In addition to its signature new, original movies, the network features an ambitious lineup of other new, original content, including scripted primetime series, such as "Good Witch," "When Calls the Heart" and "Chesapeake Shores"; annual specials including "Kitten Bowl" and "Hero Dog Awards"; and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show, "Home & Family." Additionally, Hallmark Channel is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life's special moments, Hallmark Channel also offers annual holiday programming franchises, including "Countdown to Christmas," "Countdown to Valentine's Day," "Summer Nights," "Fall Harvest" and "Winterfest." Rounding out the network's diverse slate are some of television's most beloved comedies and series, including "The Golden Girls" and "Frasier."

For more information, please visit www.crownmediapress.com

To visit the network website, please visit www.hallmarkchannel.com

Hallmark Channel on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

ABOUT HALLMARK CARDS, INC.

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. Its global Hallmark Greetings business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide. Hallmark Retail operates about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries and Hallmark Home & Gifts is an emerging business selling a broad array of home décor and gift product throughout the U.S. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, the e-books division of the Hallmark channels, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

