Hallmark Stars Take the Stage in First-Time Multi-City Tour Experience 'Hallmark Stars Live'

New Immersive Tour Bringing Hallmark Stars to Hometowns

Hits the Road This Summer, Presented by Michaels®

Pre-Sale Begins Tomorrow, March 25

General Public On-Sale Begins Friday, March 27

Visit HallmarkStarsLive.com to Learn More

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark and Gershwin Entertainment are proud to announce Hallmark Stars Live presented by Michaels®, a new live tour kicking off this summer where some of the network's most beloved stars step off screen and onto the stage. Hosted by fan-favorite Nikki DeLoach (A Grand Ole Opry Christmas), the tour will feature Hallmark mainstays for a night where the cameras are off – and the stories keep rolling.

New Immersive Tour Bringing Hallmark Stars to Hometowns Hits the Road This Summer, Presented by Michaels®

The inaugural two-week multi-city event will travel to select cities between July 22 and August 2, giving audiences the chance to celebrate a little Hallmark movie magic for an evening that's joyfully unscripted and entirely in the moment. During the 90-minute live event, Hallmark fans will hear behind-the-scenes scoop from movie sets, ask burning questions, and get to know beloved stars up close. With spontaneous moments throughout, no two shows will ever be the same.

Joining DeLoach over the course of the tour will be the widely adored Andrew Walker (She's Making a List), Ashley Williams (An Alpine Holiday), Jonathan Bennett (A Keller Family Christmas), Kimberley Sustad (Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!), Paul Campbell (Three Wisest Men), and Tamera Mowry-Housley (Tidings for the Season), with star appearances varying by date and location . Fans can learn more about star appearances, tour info, and how to get their tickets at HallmarkStarsLive.com.

The Pre-Sale begins tomorrow, March 25 at 10am local time for Hallmark+, Gold Crown Rewards, and Michaels® Rewards members. General Public On-Sale begins Friday, March 27 at 10am local time:

Wednesday, July 22 – Carteret, NJ – Carteret Performing Arts Center

Thursday, July 23 – Woonsocket, RI – Stadium Theatre *General Public On-Sale Only

Friday, July 24 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

Saturday, July 25 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

Sunday, July 26 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, July 29 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

Thursday, July 30 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

Friday, July 31 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre

Saturday, August 1 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre

Sunday, August 2 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theatre

"At Hallmark, we're always exploring new ways to connect with fans and bring our brand to life, so we're thrilled to introduce Hallmark Stars Live as our newest immersive experience. For everyone who's asked us to bring the Hallmark joy they love a little closer to home, this tour is for you," said Lindsey Roy, SVP of Branded Experiences at Hallmark.

"Hallmark movies have created a special bond with viewers who return year after year for the warmth, romance, and sense of connection they bring," said Todd Gershwin, Executive Producer and Founder of Gershwin Entertainment. "Hallmark Stars Live is an opportunity to take that connection one step further - bringing the stars that audiences love into the same room for an evening that feels just as warm, funny, and heartfelt as the movies and series themselves."

Michaels®, the leading destination for creativity and celebration in North America, is proud to be the presenting partner for the tour, hosting select Hallmark stars at stores in key cities along the way. These appearances will offer fans a meaningful way to connect with the stars and their own creativity in real life.

"There is a beautiful, shared magic between the stories Hallmark tells and the handmade traditions our customers create every year," said Heather Bennett, President & Chief Customer Officer at Michaels®. "Bringing the Hallmark Stars Live tour to life this summer is about more than just beating the heat—it's about giving our community an early, immersive head start on the season they love most."

Each year, Hallmark's holiday programming ranks atop the most-watched entertainment events on television, with millions of viewers tuning in throughout Christmas in July and the Countdown to Christmas. Since launching its signature holiday event, Hallmark has produced more than 300 original holiday films, turning cozy storytelling into a cultural phenomenon.

For photo and video assets, please visit HERE.

ABOUT HALLMARK

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+, launched in 2024, is our streaming service and membership program delivering the very best of Hallmark all in one place, featuring a blend of all new, exclusive original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and at Hallmark.com. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC.

At The Michaels Companies Inc., our purpose is to fuel the joy of creativity and celebration. As the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, we operate over 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Michaels is the best place for all things creative. For more information, please visit www.michaels.com.

ABOUT GERSHWIN ENTERTAINMENT

Gershwin Entertainment is a leading producer of live entertainment, specializing in family entertainment, live theatrical experiences and concerts. The company has produced successful productions and tours for numerous iconic brands including A Charlie Brown Christmas, Arthur & Friends Live, American Girl Live, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. Additional credits include national tours of the hit Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet, the Broadway and touring productions of A Night with Janis Joplin, Here to Stay, 'S Wonderful, and more. Gershwin's productions have played top venues throughout North America including Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia, Wolf Trap, and numerous Broadway theaters.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.