Hallmark Expands Digital Gifting with New Gift Card Greetings

The new card line combines a physical card with a digital gift card and offers a meaningful, personalized solution for gifting

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark is excited to announce the launch of Gift Card Greetings. Available now, the line combines a physical greeting card with a digital gift card that offers an easy solution for personalized gifting.

"When it comes to gifting, especially during the busy holiday season, customers want convenience and customizability, and that's exactly what Gift Card Greetings offer," said Lauren Benson, senior director of creative product development at Hallmark. "Nothing compares to the feeling of opening a greeting card with a heartfelt message, and when combined with a surprise digital gift card that caters to the recipient's favorite store, restaurant or retailer, it's truly a gift that's perfectly suited for anyone."

Powered by The Gift Card Shop, Gift Card Greetings offer an innovative way for customers to add a digital gift card to a physical card. With more than 100 favorite brands to choose from, Gift Card Greetings provide a more meaningful way to send and receive digital gift cards this holiday season – and for any celebratory occasion.

"Pairing gift cards with greeting cards is a popular way to celebrate special occasions, and now consumers can make this experience even more personable," said Jaime Yeager, vice president of global business development at InComm Payments. "This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to enhancing customer experiences by merging the best of both worlds: Hallmark's trusted brand for meaningful greetings and InComm Payments' leadership in the gift card industry. The result is Gift Card Greetings, a seamless way to deliver digital gifts with a physical touch."

Gift Card Greetings come in a wide range of designs for multiple occasions and seasonal celebrations, including birthday, new baby, wedding, anniversary, congrats, thank you and encouragement, as well as holiday styles for Christmas. With Gift Card Greetings, it's simple, secure and fun to surprise someone with a digital gift card to their favorite brand inside a Hallmark greeting card.

To send a Gift Card Greeting, customers choose a design, scan the unique code inside the card to visit The Gift Card Shop, select a digital gift card from more than 100 favorite brands, add a dollar amount, and handwrite a personalized message. When the recipient opens the card, they simply scan the code and enter a four-digit PIN to redeem their digital gift card. More details on how Gift Card Greetings work can be found here.

Gift Card Greetings are powered by The Gift Card Shop, an e-commerce website managed by InComm Payments. They are available for $4.99 at Hallmark.com, Hallmark Gold Crown Stores and select retailers nationwide. For more information about Gift Card Greetings or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown Store visit Hallmark.com.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+, launched in 2024, is our streaming service and membership program delivering the very best of Hallmark all in one place, featuring a blend of all new, exclusive original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and at Hallmark.com. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

