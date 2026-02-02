Hallmark Partners with Katherine Schwarzenegger to Celebrate All Types of Love this Valentine's Day

Schwarzenegger reflects on the greeting card traditions that help her create meaningful moments with family and friends

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Valentine's Day approaches, Hallmark is partnering with Katherine Schwarzenegger to highlight the countless ways Hallmark celebrates meaningful relationships through its selection of greeting cards and gifts for significant others, children, family, friends and all loved ones.

"Cards have always been a part of my family holidays growing up and still are to this day," said Schwarzenegger. "My mom always taught the importance of a handwritten card, the joys of saving cards, and being able to reread them later. Now I'm teaching my kids the same tradition and Valentine's Day is one of those super fun and sweet holidays to have fun with cards while celebrating love in all forms; family love and friend love."

With greeting cards ranging from sweet to sentimental to silly, plus gifts celebrating every expression of love, Hallmark's Valentine's Day collection gives everyone a meaningful way to show they care.

For Significant Others

While couples express their love year-round, Valentine's Day provides a special moment to celebrate with intention. Hallmark's collection of romantic greeting cards and gifts helps partners show each other just how much they mean to one another.

For Kids & Family

Beyond romantic partnerships, Valentine's Day recognizes the love that connects families. Hallmark's selection of greeting cards and gifts helps family members across all ages strengthen their bonds.

For Friends & Loved Ones

Friendship deserves its own celebration, and Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to recognize best friends, mentors, colleagues and chosen family who add laughter and support to everyday life.

