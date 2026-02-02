Hallmark Partners with Katherine Schwarzenegger to Celebrate All Types of Love this Valentine's Day

News provided byHallmark Cards, Inc.
Schwarzenegger reflects on the greeting card traditions that help her create meaningful moments with family and friends
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Valentine's Day approaches, Hallmark is partnering with Katherine Schwarzenegger to highlight the countless ways Hallmark celebrates meaningful relationships through its selection of greeting cards and gifts for significant others, children, family, friends and all loved ones.
"Cards have always been a part of my family holidays growing up and still are to this day," said Schwarzenegger. "My mom always taught the importance of a handwritten card, the joys of saving cards, and being able to reread them later. Now I'm teaching my kids the same tradition and Valentine's Day is one of those super fun and sweet holidays to have fun with cards while celebrating love in all forms; family love and friend love."
With greeting cards ranging from sweet to sentimental to silly, plus gifts celebrating every expression of love, Hallmark's Valentine's Day collection gives everyone a meaningful way to show they care.
For Significant Others
While couples express their love year-round, Valentine's Day provides a special moment to celebrate with intention. Hallmark's collection of romantic greeting cards and gifts helps partners show each other just how much they mean to one another.
- Create connection that lasts long after Valentine's Day with a greeting card. Impress a sweetheart with the 3D Love the Life We Share Pop-Up Card, pen a sweet message inside the You Make Life Beautiful Love Card or gift flowers that last a lifetime with Build-a-Bouquet greeting cards. Recognize the perfect match with the We Were Meant to Be Card, or add a special gift with the A Little Love Note Gift Card Greeting that pairs a love note with a digital gift card.
- Treasure mementos from weddings or favorite memories with an elegant keepsake box, cherish date-night photos with a You & Me picture frame and reminisce on the journey of the relationship with the Then and Now Ceramic Picture Frame.
- Bring romance to every week with A Year of Date Nights Idea Jar featuring curated date-night ideas ranging from couples' massages to hosting a heart-shaped pizza night. Elevate at-home dinner date nights with the Forever & Always serving tray, and toast to love with the XO Stemless Champagne Flutes.
For Kids & Family
Beyond romantic partnerships, Valentine's Day recognizes the love that connects families. Hallmark's selection of greeting cards and gifts helps family members across all ages strengthen their bonds.
- Make Valentine's Day interactive with the Hearts and Arrows Musical Pop-Up Card that spins and plays a cheery tune, and keep the laughter going with the funny Pizza My Heart Valentine's Day Card, a new card format that features a removable pizza slice and punny messages.
- Get little ones moving and grooving with a cupid plush that sings and dances to a classic pop rock song, and pair it with the coordinating kids' book which features a sweet tale about friendship and encouragement. Kids can also snuggle up with a festive plush of a fan-favorite animated pup or adorable axolotl or bunny stuffed animals.
- Warm hearts and souls with a citrus-scented Love You More candle or have them sip and savor their favorite drink in a floral stemless glass. Families can also express love through little kindnesses and big gestures with this Valentine's Day-themed activity prompt jar.
For Friends & Loved Ones
Friendship deserves its own celebration, and Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to recognize best friends, mentors, colleagues and chosen family who add laughter and support to everyday life.
- Celebrate the bonds that matter most with the Valentine's Vibes Assorted Valentine's Day Cards, featuring six bold and stylish designs perfect for expressing joy to loved ones. Show appreciation with the So Happy You're in My Life card, which delivers a heartfelt message of gratitude for those who are always there for you. Or brighten their day with I'd Be in a Pickle Without You—a funny Shoebox card that brings a smile with its whimsical "Cupickle."
- Host the ultimate Galentine's Day celebration with essentials designed for the occasion. Serve appetizers on the Celebrate Serving Tray, sip wine from a humorous stemless wine glass, piece together a colorful 550-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle and exchange Mini Warm and Whimsical Assorted Cards to share meaningful messages of gratitude.
- For those who love cozy nights in, give the gift of Hallmark+. The streaming service and membership program offers exclusive Hallmark originals, Hallmark's full library of movies and series, plus shopping perks like monthly coupons, free greeting cards and unlimited ecards. Pair the subscription with a heart patterned throw blanket and a greeting card to share well wishes.
- For anyone who aspires to be the crowning jewel of the season, gift a touch of Regency elegance with a green carriage throw pillow, toast to love with an enchanting pair of glass goblets and make watching new episodes even more swoon-worthy with a themed bingo game.
Complete the package of love with Hallmark's Valentine's Day gift wrap, including gift bags, tissue paper and wrapping paper in colorful designs and sweet patterns that will make all loved ones feel special. For even more Valentine's Day ideas & inspiration, visit our blog for tips on what to write, gift ideas, and more. Keep the romance going with all-new Loveuary movie premieres every Saturday on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c and streaming next day on Hallmark+.
Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store or sign up for Crown Rewards. As a Crown Rewards member, you can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards.
About Hallmark
For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+, launched in 2024, is our streaming service and membership program delivering the very best of Hallmark all in one place, featuring a blend of all new, exclusive original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and at Hallmark.com. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
