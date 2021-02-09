Hallmark Helps Celebrate What Valentine's Day Is Really About -- Love for All. All for Love.

"We've seen traditions around Valentine's Day transform from just a romantic holiday into a time to pause and celebrate love for all of the important relationships in your life," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Cards. "Celebrating love can be as simple as telling your best friend how much she matters. It can be a reminder to your little one that their smile makes you smile. It can be about brightening a coworker's day."

Whether humorous or heartfelt, Hallmark has something for everyone in your life, whether it's someone you love, someone you like, or someone you miss dearly. Speak from your heart with a variety of Hallmark greetings and gifts.

Greeting Cards

Valentine's Day is the second-largest holiday for sending greeting cards in the United States with approximately 145 million cards exchanged industry-wide. Hallmark has more than 3,300 Valentine's Day cards available this year including:

Good Mail cards feature trend-forward designs, a modern voice and positive vibes that encourage people to reach out to let others know they matter.

Hallmark Signature's distinctive products feature unique processes, craftsmanship and attention-grabbing dimension.

Hallmark Vida is crafted with the Latino community in mind, reflecting common motifs, milestones and traditions.

Mahogany celebrates, affirms and enriches strong cultural ties and relationships.

Paper Wonder adds dimension to cards and tells a unique story through memorable paper craft artwork that allows the card to double as a keepsake.

Gifts

Hallmark also offers a variety of gifts to cherish those little shared moments and express your love in fun, new ways.

For kids – Give gifts as sweet as they are, and shop a variety of storybooks, stuffed animals and candy.

For her – Shop trinket dishes, special frames and decorative mugs and wine glasses to help her drink in all of the love.

For him – Recruit his favorite characters to deliver a piece of your heart with a variety of pop culture gifts.

For friends – Celebrate Galentine's Day with gifts centered on rest and relaxation — cozy socks, wine glasses, candles and more.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

