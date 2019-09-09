Hallmark Hosts 10th Annual Hallmarket Art Festival Sept. 14 with Largest Showing in Event's History

"We're proud to celebrate our 10th year of bringing Hallmarket to Crown Center Square," said Molly Biwer, Hallmark senior vice president of public affairs & communications. "While Hallmark is headquartered in Kansas City, many Hallmark fans in our own backyard may be pleasantly surprised by the incredible creative talent that exists within our company, and what beautiful artwork our local artists are able to produce in their spare time. Hallmarket is a great opportunity to celebrate our company's creative spirit, collaboration and connect with Hallmark fans in real life."

The Hallmarket Art Festival was created in 2010 to commemorate Hallmark's centennial and has evolved into a community-favorite event throughout the past decade. The 2019 anniversary event utilizes a larger event footprint, with more than 110 artists exhibiting on the first level of the Crown Center Square.

The second level will feature live music from local musicians, food vendors, drinks and family friendly activities, including:

Kaleidoscope on the Square: Kaleidoscope is celebrating its 50 th anniversary in 2019, and to commemorate this occasion, this interactive exhibit will feature creative projects to honor its 1960's heritage, such as tie dye-inspired art projects for attendees to complete and take home.

Crayola Corner: New in 2019, Hallmarket guests can head over to Crayola Corner to make creations of their own utilizing popular Crayola products. Back at Hallmarket by popular demand, the paint catapult will be stationed at Crayola Corner for kids (and adults) to create one-of-a-kind artwork using a catapult to fling washable paint through the air.

Card-Sending Station: It wouldn't be a Hallmark event without cards! Attendees can stop by the card-sending station and help show how #CardsDoMore. Guests can choose a free card, address it and Hallmark will send it off for free!

Local Live Music: The following local musicians will play at the Crown Center pavilion throughout the day:

The following local musicians will play at the Crown Center pavilion throughout the day: 10 – 11 a.m. : Kent Crockett

11 – 12 p.m. : Sky Smeed

12 – 2 p.m. : David Burchfield & Friends

2 – 3 p.m. : Old Sound

3 – 5 p.m. : 2 Proud 2 Beg

Stocked bar and local food vendors, SPIN! Pizza and Topsy's.

Details

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 , rain or shine

10 a.m. to , , rain or shine Where: Crown Center Square, 2450 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO , 64108

Crown Center Square, 2450 Grand Blvd., , 64108 Event information : CrownCenter.com/Hallmarket, Hallmarket Facebook Event Page

: CrownCenter.com/Hallmarket, Hallmarket Facebook Event Page Admission : FREE. Purchases are made directly from Hallmark artists

: FREE. Purchases are made directly from Hallmark artists Parking: FREE. Available in the Crown Center complex garages

Join the conversation on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook by using the hashtag #Hallmarket.

About Hallmark

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing more than 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses.

