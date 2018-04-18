Hallmark Introduces New "Just Because" Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring

"Now more than ever, people are looking to Hallmark and to greeting cards as a way to inject some positivity into the world and their lives, and the Just Because card line is for exactly that," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer – Hallmark Greetings. "Our hope with Just Because cards is to help people recognize and encourage those who matter most in their lives outside of the expected moments. When you care enough to put what's in your heart into words, especially when it's not expected, it can be the most meaningful expression of all."

Sending a card is a simple act that can have a profound and positive impact on relationships, and this small act of kindness can go a long way. It doesn't take much to lift someone's spirit, support someone in need or simply make someone's day, and Hallmark is making it even easier with Free Card Fridays. Every Friday starting April 20 through July 27, all new and existing Hallmark Crown Rewards members can pick up a free Just Because card of their choice at their local Gold Crown store.

Free Card Fridays will be accompanied by Weekly Card Challenges to help celebrate the many people in our lives – teachers, coaches, caregivers, friends – and honor them by sending a card their way. Now through November, Hallmark will provide weekly ideas to help inspire people to put more caring in the world with prompts like thank a coach, support a parent, wish someone luck and more.

"There is a Just Because card for almost everything you can think of, from coping with infertility to celebrating a great report card," Roy said. "There are all kinds of moments in life that deserve recognition or support in addition to birthdays and holidays. Just Because cards are the perfect way to tell the people you care about how you feel more often throughout the year, to support them during tough times, to celebrate big and little accomplishments, or to thank them just because."

Just Because cards are now available at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores and online at Hallmark.com/Shop-Just-Because. More information about Weekly Card Challenges and tips for connecting with others is available at Hallmark.com/Card-Challenge.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing more than 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. Its global Hallmark Greetings business sells greeting cards and gift wrap in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops. Hallmark Retail operates 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries and Hallmark Home & Gifts sells a broad array of home décor and gift product throughout the U.S. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, the e-books division of the Hallmark channels, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hallmark-introduces-new-just-because-greeting-card-line-to-inspire-more-everyday-caring-300631668.html

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hallmark.com

