Hallmark Introduces New Signature Paper Wonder and Good Mail Greeting Cards this Holiday Season

Hallmark's newly-launched Good Mail holiday cards feature trend-forward designs, a modern voice, and positive vibes that encourage people to reach out to let others know they matter. The card line aims to put a little more good into the world by adding fun and positivity to giving cards with whimsical designs such as a roller-skating flamingo in a Santa hat and cheerful messages like, "You make merry merrier."

"At Hallmark, the holidays are a time when we see more than ever how people want to bring the magic of the season to life and get closer to loved ones. Cards are a simple, yet incredibly meaningful way to acknowledge, celebrate and thank the people in our lives," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer – Hallmark Greetings. "There are so many ways to stay in touch these days, but at Hallmark, we continue to hear from people just how impactful cards are in showing people how much they matter. There are so many opportunities during the holidays to reflect on the year and express love and gratitude even beyond friends and loved ones to those that make a difference in our lives like teachers, mail carriers, and caregivers."

Christmas is the largest holiday for sending greeting cards in the United States with approximately 1.6 billion cards sent industry-wide. Hallmark has more than 1,500 Christmas cards available this year. Look for the latest designs and formats wherever Hallmark products are sold nationwide. Signature Paper Wonder and Good Mail holiday cards are now available everywhere Hallmark cards are sold.

Visit Hallmark.com to shop for cards online or find the nearest store.

As part of Hallmark's holiday national marketing campaign, the company is partnering with Create & Cultivate, an online platform and offline conference for female entrepreneurs and influencers, on a holiday content series and card-sending station at The Vision Summit in Miami on December 7. In addition, a sponsored article with O, The Oprah Magazine showcased how to write the perfect holiday card, including tips from one of Hallmark's own card writers.

Hallmark's holiday TV commercial is airing on the Hallmark Channel and is now viewable on Hallmark's YouTube channel. Other marketing initiatives this holiday season include social/online video, interactive digital ads, an addressable TV buy, and streaming audio and podcast ads.

