Hallmark Offers Greeting Cards for All Types of Love this Valentine's Day

News provided by

Hallmark Cards, Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 09:20 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day serves as an occasion to recognize all relationships and to be intentional about demonstrating the power of love. Hallmark's new Valentine's Day collection offers a variety of greeting cards and gifts designed to complement Valentine's Day celebrations of all kinds, for all types of love.

Continue Reading
With Hallmark's selection of Valentine's Day cards, shoppers will find one for everyone – from romantic cards for that special someone, to cute and sweet cards for kids and funny cards for friends.
With Hallmark's selection of Valentine's Day cards, shoppers will find one for everyone – from romantic cards for that special someone, to cute and sweet cards for kids and funny cards for friends.

"On Valentine's Day, we celebrate the profound significance of love," said Roberta Abramson, senior creative product development director at Hallmark. "Love begins with all of us, and whether you're celebrating a significant other, family member or best friend, sending a greeting card is a great opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation for the important relationships in your life."

Commemorated annually on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to recognize the unique aspects of all relationships with a thoughtful greeting card or gift. With Hallmark's selection of Valentine's Day cards, shoppers will find one for everyone – from romantic cards for that special someone, to cute and sweet cards for kids and funny cards for friends.

For Significant Others
Although love is felt year-round, Valentine's Day is a special occasion to express admiration for significant others. From handwritten sentiments to grand gestures, there are endless ways to make them feel special.

For Family and Kids
Valentine's Day has become a family holiday for many, serving as an opportunity to deepen relationships and remind those closest to us how much they are loved. From home décor to gifts for children of all ages, Hallmark offers a multitude of ways to enhance celebrations between family members.

For Besties and Galentines
Valentine's Day is a celebration of all kinds of love – not just romantic. Show some sweetness to galentines, best friends or chosen family this year with simple but thoughtful gestures.

Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, or sign up for Crown Rewards. As a Crown Rewards member, you can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards. You can also find Hallmark greeting cards, gift wrap and gifts at retailers nationwide.

About Hallmark  
For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; and Hallmark Drama – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Also from this source

Hallmark elevates holiday traditions with seasonal gifts and new greeting cards

Hallmark elevates holiday traditions with seasonal gifts and new greeting cards

Hallmark is enhancing holiday traditions with new, seasonal products designed to evoke nostalgia and celebrate togetherness. With a wide variety of...
Hallmark Welcomes Holiday Wonder With 150 New Ornaments During the 2023 Keepsake Ornament Debut, Oct. 14-22

Hallmark Welcomes Holiday Wonder With 150 New Ornaments During the 2023 Keepsake Ornament Debut, Oct. 14-22

Hallmark's annual Keepsake Ornament Debut showcases creativity, craftsmanship and holiday cheer with over 150 new ornaments. Shop the new ornaments...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.