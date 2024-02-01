Hallmark Offers Greeting Cards for All Types of Love this Valentine's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day serves as an occasion to recognize all relationships and to be intentional about demonstrating the power of love. Hallmark's new Valentine's Day collection offers a variety of greeting cards and gifts designed to complement Valentine's Day celebrations of all kinds, for all types of love.

With Hallmark's selection of Valentine's Day cards, shoppers will find one for everyone – from romantic cards for that special someone, to cute and sweet cards for kids and funny cards for friends.

"On Valentine's Day, we celebrate the profound significance of love," said Roberta Abramson, senior creative product development director at Hallmark. "Love begins with all of us, and whether you're celebrating a significant other, family member or best friend, sending a greeting card is a great opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation for the important relationships in your life."

For Significant Others

Although love is felt year-round, Valentine's Day is a special occasion to express admiration for significant others. From handwritten sentiments to grand gestures, there are endless ways to make them feel special.

For Family and Kids

Valentine's Day has become a family holiday for many, serving as an opportunity to deepen relationships and remind those closest to us how much they are loved. From home décor to gifts for children of all ages, Hallmark offers a multitude of ways to enhance celebrations between family members.

For Besties and Galentines

Valentine's Day is a celebration of all kinds of love – not just romantic. Show some sweetness to galentines, best friends or chosen family this year with simple but thoughtful gestures.

