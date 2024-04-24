Hallmark Makes Graduation Gifting Easy with New Hallmark + Venmo Cards and More

Apr 24, 2024, 06:47 ET
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As graduation season approaches, Hallmark is here to ease the stress that comes with this busy time of year. From invitations and thank you notes to celebratory gifts and greeting cards, Hallmark is the destination for all graduation needs. In addition to signature greeting cards, Hallmark is also releasing a new collection of Hallmark + Venmo Cards designed specifically for the class of 2024.
Hallmark + Venmo Cards pair the excitement of receiving a greeting card with the ease of gifting money digitally. Customers can securely send money through Venmo in a physical Hallmark card, offering a unique and convenient way to gift money to graduates.
"The new Hallmark + Venmo Cards are an innovative way to send money to our graduates," said Kyle Monson, greetings merchant director at Hallmark. "Graduation is a milestone moment that deserves recognition, and whether it's high school or college, graduates always appreciate a little help in funding their next steps."
Hallmark and Venmo have teamed up to make graduation gifting a breeze with a new collection of Hallmark + Venmo Cards featuring designs and sentiments for graduates of all levels.
- Recognize their graduation era with the Grad Vibes Hallmark + Venmo Card featuring a retro-style design and fun message in groovy script.
- Encourage them to find their path with the Graduated & Blessed Hallmark + Venmo Card featuring an uplifting message of faith.
- Toast to all of their hard work with the Yay You Hallmark + Venmo Card featuring a mortarboard cap and diploma illustration with stars and confetti.
- Tell them how proud you are with the You Freaking Did It Hallmark + Venmo Card featuring a congratulatory message in bold lettering surrounded by colorful confetti and shiny gold stars.
In addition to Hallmark + Venmo Cards, Hallmark offers an assortment of graduation greeting cards and graduation gifts to serve as a meaningful reminder of their great accomplishments.
- Congratulate a junior high graduate with the So Proud of You 8th Grade Graduation Card. Preserve memories from middle school with sweet mementos they will treasure, like the itty bittys® Diploma Plush With Sound.
- Recognize a high schooler's achievements with the What An Amazing Person You Are High School Graduation Card, or give the gift of comfort with the Class of 2024 Travel Mug and Socks Set. Gift a little piece of home to graduates heading off to college by adding a special photo to Hallmark's Tassel Holder Frame – the perfect décor piece to display in their dorm room.
- Applaud a college student for turning the tassel with the Just A Beginning College Graduation Card. Commemorate their graduation with a special ornament they can display for years to come with the Congrats, Grad! 2024 Porcelain Photo Frame Ornament.
- Celebrate any level of graduation with the Big-Time Celebration Pop-Up Card, or gift the Going Places Hardback Notebook to help guide their next chapter.
Complete the gifting moment with decorative gift wraps and bags. Hallmark offers a wide selection of graduation-themed gift wrap as the perfect accessory to enhance any celebration.
Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, or sign up for Crown Rewards. As a Crown Rewards member, you can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards. You can also find Hallmark greeting cards, gift wrap and gifts at retailers nationwide.
For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.
