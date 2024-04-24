Hallmark Makes Graduation Gifting Easy with New Hallmark + Venmo Cards and More

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As graduation season approaches, Hallmark is here to ease the stress that comes with this busy time of year. From invitations and thank you notes to celebratory gifts and greeting cards, Hallmark is the destination for all graduation needs. In addition to signature greeting cards, Hallmark is also releasing a new collection of Hallmark + Venmo Cards designed specifically for the class of 2024.

Hallmark + Venmo Cards pair the excitement of receiving a greeting card with the ease of gifting money digitally. Customers can securely send money through Venmo in a physical Hallmark card, offering a unique and convenient way to gift money to graduates.

"The new Hallmark + Venmo Cards are an innovative way to send money to our graduates," said Kyle Monson, greetings merchant director at Hallmark. "Graduation is a milestone moment that deserves recognition, and whether it's high school or college, graduates always appreciate a little help in funding their next steps."

Hallmark + Venmo Cards

Hallmark and Venmo have teamed up to make graduation gifting a breeze with a new collection of Hallmark + Venmo Cards featuring designs and sentiments for graduates of all levels.

More Ways to Celebrate Graduates

In addition to Hallmark + Venmo Cards, Hallmark offers an assortment of graduation greeting cards and graduation gifts to serve as a meaningful reminder of their great accomplishments.

Complete the gifting moment with decorative gift wraps and bags. Hallmark offers a wide selection of graduation-themed gift wrap as the perfect accessory to enhance any celebration.

