Hallmark Launches Four New Multicultural Card Lines

"Hallmark has always been about helping people share what's in their hearts with those they love, and our mission includes all people. We want to continue to help people connect with each other in the ways that are most meaningful and relevant to them," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer – Hallmark Greetings. "For more than a hundred years, Hallmark has listened carefully to our customers to understand their relationship needs, and today is no different. As the world changes, our cards are also changing to help as many people as possible experience the power of a card in ways that are unique and relevant to their cultures."

Eight Bamboo and Golden Thread reflect the beauty and symbolism of Chinese and Indian cultures, respectively, honoring each distinct heritage and blending it with inspirations of modern culture. Eight Bamboo and Golden Thread cards recognize Chinese and Indian celebrations and holidays such as Lunar New Year and Diwali, and culturally significant moments such as Baby's 100th day and 1st birthday. The cards feature beautiful and premium designs with embellishments such as glitter, gems and cut-outs that showcase an elevated level of craftsmanship.

Uplifted is a new collection within Hallmark Mahogany, celebrating the beauty of black womanhood and female empowerment in ways that are unique to black culture. Uplifted's bold designs and fierce editorial shine light on a resilient past, an empowered present and a radiant future.

Love Ya Mucho is a new collection within Hallmark Vida, featuring casual and contemporary designs mixed with positive, conversational and simply stated messages with relevance to Latinxs. The collection features English cards with Spanish words and/or design elements that hold strong cultural meaning, ideal for those who flow seamlessly between English and Spanish, or who speak predominantly English but connect deeply with their Latino culture and lifestyle.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. Its global Hallmark Greetings business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide. Hallmark Retail operates about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries and Hallmark Home & Gifts is an emerging business selling a broad array of home décor and gift product throughout the U.S. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, the e-books division of the Hallmark channels, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

