Hallmark Mahogany Announces Giveaway of One Million Cards in Celebration of Black History Month

Starting today, consumers can visit Hallmark.com/ShareMahoganyCards to request a free three-pack of Hallmark Mahogany greeting cards to share with friends and family. Through culturally authentic designs and bold words of affirmation, Hallmark Mahogany seeks to help consumers honor the past, celebrate the uniqueness of Black culture and deeply connect with loved ones.

Included within the pack is a greeting card from the newest collection in the Mahogany line, Uplifted & Empowered. Appropriate for everyday sending, Uplifted & Empowered captures the beauty, significance and power of Black lives. Themes within the collection include pride in self/community, support, empowerment, inspiration, faith and solidarity.

Hallmark Mahogany's one-million-card giveaway is the latest in a series of greeting card giveaways designed to help consumers connect with others. In total, more than five million cards have been given away within the last year. The card giveaways began in the early days of the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and have proven to be a great way to help people connect and rediscover the amazing benefits of cards.

"Black History Month is not only a time of reverence, it's a joyous recognition of the spirit of the Black community and the contributions that countless Black Americans have made throughout the years," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Cards. "That celebratory spirit is at the heart of the Mahogany brand 365 days a year, and our hope is that this giveaway of one million cards spreads even more encouragement, hope and pride during Black History Month and beyond."

For more than 30 years, Hallmark Mahogany's gifts and greetings have enhanced emotional connections between families and friends by capturing what's most beloved and valued about Black culture. The full selection includes cards for birthdays, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas and everyday occasions including weddings, new babies, anniversaries and HBCU graduations. With the addition of Uplifted & Empowered, even more cards are now available to affirm the strength, pride and beauty of the Black community.

Hallmark Mahogany's gifts and greetings are available at Hallmark.com, as well as select retailers and Hallmark Gold Crown® stores. See stories of appreciation and celebration at Hallmark.com/ShareYourStory and share your own using #ShareMahoganyCards and #CardsDoMore.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect with Hallmark on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hallmark.com/

