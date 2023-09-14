Hallmark Mahogany Announces its First-ever, Curated Brand experience, Mahogany Moment on October 1 with Headliner Tabitha Brown

Mahogany Moment is a fully immersive experience centered around creativity, self-care and empowerment that will take place in Atlanta, GA with Cynthia Bailey, Egypt Sherrod, Alexis Kerr, Diedra Zollar, Melissa Mitchell and more.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Mahogany is excited to announce its first-ever branded experiential activation, Mahogany Moment. The event will be held at the historical Georgia Freight Depot, located in metro Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 1. Mahogany Moment is designed to motivate and empower Black women storytellers, artists, small business owners, creators, and more to transform their inspirations into action.

"For nearly 40 years, Hallmark Mahogany has connected with Black women through its creative expertise and the successful expansion into a lifestyle brand," said Alexis Kerr, Vice President of Hallmark Mahogany. "I am thrilled to continue that with Mahogany Moment by uniting talented Black women in a dynamic gathering, providing them with a platform to network, gain empowerment, and effectively accelerate their creativity."

Mahogany Moment will bring Black women together, across generations, to Learn, Connect and Thrive. The day will be full of immersive workshops, dedicated wellness & inspiration spaces, impactful panels, powerful one-on-one conversations, exciting live on-site giveaways, gift bags, and have a marketplace amplifying Black-owned businesses. Plus, one lucky attendee will win a walk-on role in a future Mahogany film!

Microsoft is a presenting sponsor of the Mahogany Moment. "Microsoft is thrilled to collaborate with Hallmark, especially its Mahogany brand, which represents Black Empowerment and Black Excellence," said Darrell Booker, Microsoft Corporate Affairs Specialist. "We both share a commitment to fostering diversity and innovation. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to promoting STEAM education, supporting emerging creators, and the wider creators' community."

Attendees will leave feeling energized and focused with clear next steps on how to tap more deeply into their passions, hobbies, and dreams. Early bird tickets are available now at Mahogany.com - $149.00 for General Attendance and $199.00 for VIP. Early bird pricing ends on Sunday, September 17.

Learn more about the event including vendor and sponsorship opportunities at Mahogany.com.

About Hallmark Mahogany

For nearly 40 years, Hallmark Mahogany has built a relationship of trust with the Black community by honoring, celebrating, and supporting emotional connections among Black families, friends, and other loved ones.

In December 2021, Mahogany introduced Mahogany.com, a lifestyle destination where Black women can trust that their unique stories will be told, their truths will be heard and honored, and their collective culture celebrated through the vibrant spectrum of their individual experiences and launched its e-commerce site in September 2022. 

Through entertainment initiatives with Hallmark Media, Mahogany introduced its first movie franchise in August 2022 with more debuting each year. In August 2023, Mahogany and Hallmark Media announced its first, all-new original scripted podcast series.

Hallmark Mahogany's gifts and greetings are available at Mahogany.com, as well as select retailers and Hallmark Gold Crown® stores. Connect with Mahogany on Instagram and Facebook.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; and Hallmark Drama – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

