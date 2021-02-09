Hallmark Names Alexis Kerr to Lead Mahogany Brand

"Alexis is a proven leader in multicultural brand development and we're thrilled she's joining us to lead the growth of Mahogany," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer, Hallmark. "We see a great deal of potential in the power of this brand as we work to create products and experiences for our diverse customer base."

Kerr brings decades of experience in brand and business growth within the automotive industry, primarily with General Motors. Her most recent position was head of multicultural marketing for Cadillac, where she grew the multicultural brand presence by 40 percent and consistently increased sales and market growth.

Mahogany has had an important role in Hallmark's product offering for three decades and has earned a high degree of credibility with customers through its culturally authentic designs and bold words of affirmation. In her role, Kerr will be responsible for growing and elevating how consumers see and experience the brand, and expanding it into new spaces in the marketplace.

"Hallmark's investment in Mahogany will help us deepen and strengthen our relationships with existing customers, while also attracting new and diverse audiences," said Kerr. "I am excited to lead the team as we help more people live caring and connected lives full of meaningful moments."

Just last week, Mahogany launched a one-million card giveaway in celebration of Black History Month and gave away all the cards in less than two days. Visitors to Hallmark.com/ShareMahoganyCards received a three-card pack featuring two Mahogany cards and one card from the newest Mahogany collection, Uplifted & Empowered. This collection, created by Black writers and artists, captures the beauty, significance and power of Black lives with themes including pride in self/community, support, empowerment, inspiration, faith and solidarity.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hallmark.com/

