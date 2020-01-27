Hallmark Offers Free Mini Card to Help People Share a Little Love with Everyone This Valentine's Day

"Valentine's Day is so much more than a romantic holiday – it's an opportunity to put a little more care in the world and bring a smile to all the people we care about, whether it's family, friends, or kids," said Steve Farley, president – Hallmark Retail. "At Hallmark Gold Crown stores, we want to help everyone keep the love going at Valentine's Day and show how much they care all year long with fun, thoughtful cards and gifts to tell loved ones just how much they mean. We hope that the free mini card will help people share even more love and show they care by brightening someone's day in a fun, easy way."

With more than 1,500 Valentine's Day cards and gifts available this year, Hallmark Gold Crown stores and Hallmark.com are the best places to find the perfect cards and gifts to show all the love and care in your heart.

Mini Cards for Big Love

Perfectly sized for tucking in a coat pocket, purse, backpack or lunchbox, these cute mini cards are a fun way to share a smile and surprise someone special.

Share Your Love with Your Kids

Let your littlest loves know how much they mean to you this Valentine's Day with fun singing stuffed animals and interactive cards.

I Heart You

Share your heart with someone special with gifts and cards that share a beautiful reminder that "you & me" are in this together.

Celebrate Your Girlfriends

Show your leading ladies how you value their friendship with gifts to celebrate the strong, fun women in your life.

Find these Valentine's Day cards and gifts and many more at Hallmark Gold Crown stores and Hallmark.com. Use the store locator to find your nearest Hallmark Gold Crown store. For creative ideas to express all the love and care in your heart this Valentine's Day, visit Ideas.Hallmark.com. Hallmark partnered with creative agency 180LA to create Gold Crown stores' Valentine's Day TV commercials – Dinner Date and Share A Little Love with Everyone – which are airing on the Hallmark Channel and are now viewable on Hallmark Gold Crown stores' YouTube channel.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. Its global Hallmark Greetings business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide. Hallmark Retail operates about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, the e-books division of the Hallmark channels, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hallmark.com

