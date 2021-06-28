Hallmark Reinvents the Way to Send Greeting Cards with All-New Sign & Send™ Technology

Sign & Send is an option for thousands of cards available on Hallmark.com. After a user enters the Sign & Send experience and selects their card, they can add their own handwritten message to the card by writing the message on a sheet of paper, snapping a photo, and uploading the photo to the website. After they enter the address, Hallmark will stamp the card and send it to the recipient at no extra cost.

"This is a personalized and seamless way for consumers to shop, choose, purchase and send greeting cards," says Roy. "This new offering brings together the digital and physical by offering the exact same Hallmark cards that you find in stores at the same price but signed and sent directly from a phone. As a way to celebrate this exciting launch, we are offering customers their first card sent using Sign & Send for free."

Hallmark recognizes the importance of giving consumers options when it comes to buying products. As shopping behaviors continue to shift, Sign & Send gives customers more choices in how and where they purchase Hallmark greeting cards. Whether a person is shopping in a store and needs a card for a friend's birthday or remembers late at night that they need to send a card to their mom, Hallmark makes it easy for people to connect with their loved ones.

Sign & Send is the latest innovation to come from Hallmark which reimagines what it means for people to shop and send cards. For more than 100 years, Hallmark has been an industry gamechanger from inventing modern decorative gift wrap in 1917; to developing greeting card displays in 1935 still in use today; to creating the Hallmark Hall of Fame in 1951 that ultimately led to Hallmark Channel; to introducing Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments in 1971 that people continue to collect every year. Hallmark remains committed to helping people live more caring and connected lives filled with meaningful moments.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 27,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.5 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

