Hallmark Sees Moms For All That They Are This Mother's Day

Through an extensive lineup of thoughtful greeting cards and gifts, Hallmark is making it easier to show all the moms, grandmothers, mother figures, and mom-friends in our lives how grateful we are for their giving, loving, perfectly imperfect selves, and how impressed we are by all they do. From meaningful cards that celebrate perfectly imperfect realities, to gifts that encourage relaxation and self-care, there's an abundance of thoughtful ways to bring everyone together and simply show the mother figures in our lives how much they are loved.

"Simple gestures and meaningful sentiments are more important than ever this Mother's Day," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark. "Moms often put everyone else first, and that's only been amplified over the past year, as they've taken on extra responsibilities. This is an important moment in time to let them know we see and appreciate all they do. Whether you are giving a card to your mom, an aunt who is like a mom, or a mom-friend who could use a word of encouragement, this Mother's Day is a great opportunity to connect and share our love and gratitude."

As the third most popular U.S. holiday to send cards, with 113 million cards exchanged annually, Mother's Day is a unique chance to focus on mom and all motherly figures. Whether it's for mom, grandma, sister or a friend, Hallmark has something thoughtful for every type of mom through the Mother's Day Gift Guide.



To mom, it's all about the sentiment and receiving something personal and thoughtful. Hallmark has more than 2,500 unique Mother's Day cards available this year, including:

Paper Wonder adds dimension to cards and tells a unique story through memorable paper craft artwork that allows the card to double as a keepsake. And new this season, explore intricate and colorful bouquets in this year's collection of pop-up butterflies and flower vases.

Hallmark Signature's distinctive products feature unique processes, craftsmanship and attention-grabbing dimension.

Mahogany celebrates, affirms and enriches strong cultural ties and relationships.

DaySpring encourages and inspires through personal expression, positive messages and Christian Bible verses.

verses. Good Mail cards feature trend-forward designs, a modern voice and positive vibes that encourage people to reach out to let mom know she matters.

Hallmark Vida is crafted with the Latino community in mind, reflecting common motifs, milestones and traditions.

Mother's Day is the second most popular holiday for gift-giving, following Christmas. Hallmark offers a variety of self-care items and springy home décor to help moms slow down, relax and cherish memories for a lifetime.

Visit Hallmark.com to shop online or find the nearest store.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 27,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.5 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com . Connect on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest , LinkedIn and YouTube .

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hallmark.com

