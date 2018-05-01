Hallmark Signature Cards Help People Put What's in Their Heart Into Words this Mother's Day

"At Hallmark, we believe that every mom deserves to hear how amazing she is, especially on Mother's Day, and we want to help people tell the moms in their life what she means to them with a Signature card that is as special as she is," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer – Hallmark Greetings. "When you care enough to put what you feel in your heart into words, it is the best gift for a mom. It can change her world."

This Mother's Day, Hallmark is introducing a new national marketing campaign aimed at inspiring people to take the time to put what's in their heart into words to honor the mom in their lives. Modern mom and actress Julie Bowen's voice provides a warm, genuine voiceover for Hallmark's "When You Care Enough to Put It Into Words" TV commercial, now viewable on Hallmark's YouTube channel. Bowen also teamed up with Hallmark and Improv Everywhere for a special Mother's Day surprise to help families show their appreciation for mom this Mother's Day and demonstrate the impact that a card can make. The big surprise is now viewable on Hallmark's YouTube channel. Other marketing tactics this Mother's Day include social/online video, interactive digital ads, and radio ads.

"Our hope is that Signature cards will help people recognize and celebrate all types of moms and mom figures in their lives this Mother's Day," Roy said. "Mother's Day is a time to celebrate all moms – your own mom, your mom friends, people who have been like a mom to you, and so many more. Telling someone what they mean to you, or what a great mom they are, can make all the difference in someone's day."

With an estimated 133 million Mother's Day cards exchanged every year, Mother's Day is the third-largest holiday for giving greeting cards. This year, Hallmark Signature Mother's Day cards feature fresh, sophisticated designs paired with warm, genuine messages to tell Mom exactly what she means to you. The cards are handcrafted and designed with beautiful papers, rich textures and just-right flourishes like gems, foil, fabrics and more. Visit Hallmark.com/Shop-Signature to shop for cards online or find the nearest store. Hallmark Signature Mother's Day cards are available in more than 20,000 locations nationwide.

