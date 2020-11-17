Hallmark to Give Away One Million Cards, Helping Parents and Students Show Appreciation for Educators and School Staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, Hallmark Cards, Inc. will give away one million cards to help parents and students show their appreciation and support for the people – including teachers, school staff, bus drivers, coaches, school counselors and many more – who have made education possible this year.

For many parents, navigating their children's education has been one of the biggest pain points they have faced during the pandemic. Yet teachers and school staff have taken the challenge head-on, working long hours and using their imaginations to deliver the best education possible from a remote, hybrid or in-person learning environment. Despite these changes, one thing remains the same: the sincere connection between schools and their students. But between video chats, face masks and changing schedules, teachers and support staff aren't able to get the level of in-person connection that fuels them throughout the year.

Hallmark wants to help people say "thank you" to these hardworking, dedicated individiuals, and a handwritten note inside a card is a simple but impactful way to do so. Each pack of cards provides three opportunities to tell people just how much they are appreciated, including a color-it-yourself Crayola card that gives an extra special touch.

"For the past 110 years, Hallmark has helped people put more care in the world, and now it is more important than ever to show some love for the incredible people who are teaching, coaching and caring for our children every day," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark. "We hope people will use this card giveaway as a tangible opportunity to recognize the vital role educators, administrators, school staff and many others play in our children's lives."

Anyone in the continental U.S. who would like to show their appreciation can go to Hallmark.com/GiveThanks and sign up to receive a free three-pack of cards, while supplies last. No purchase necessary. Kindness and intent to put more appreciation in the world is all you need to participate.

A word of thanks can make a world of difference. Check out stories of appreciation at Hallmark.com/ShareYourStory and share your own using #CardsDoMore.

