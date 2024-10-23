Halloween 2024: Wisesky Drives New Trend of Healthy Living with Early Bird Black Friday Deal on Its Advanced W-Cat Air Purifier Designed Specifically for Cats

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisesky, an innovative brand that focuses on air purification technology and is committed to solving the problems faced by pet-raising families, is celebrating Halloween 2024 with the launch of an early bird Black Friday discount on its advanced W-Cat air purifier designed specifically for cats. With health technology making steady inroads into domestic life, small appliances have become a key tool for improving the quality of life for cat lovers all over the globe. Focusing on the health needs of pet families, Wisesky is driving this trend with the launch of its W-Cat air purifier, providing a more comfortable home experience for people with allergies.

The official launch of Wisesky's early bird Black Friday discount as early as Halloween means feline fans can enjoy an early discount. Available from October 23 on the Wisesky website and on Amazon for a Black Friday early bird discount price of $287, which is nearly 30% off the original price of $399, including 10 pre-filters worth $25.99 free of charge. The limited time deal helps pet families enjoy a healthy life just in time for the holiday season.

Health technology takes center stage for air quality in pet-raising households

People's demand for a healthy life is increasing all the time, and small appliances are gradually becoming a must-have for modern families. Especially in the fields of air quality and pet health, small smart appliances have brought new solutions to family life through technological innovation. In pet-raising households, especially during the shedding season, cat hair can scatter all over furniture, clothing, and food surfaces and for people who are allergic to pet dander, allergy symptoms such as sneezing, teary eyes, and breathing difficulties greatly reduce comfort in the home. Pet dander and odors disrupt air quality and ordinary air purifiers struggle to deal with these issues effectively, resulting in constant odor and poor air quality in the home, which can bring serious discomfort to family members.

Michael Smith, Brand Manager of Wisesky, commented: "We are delighted to launch this early bird Black Friday deal for Halloween 2024 especially for cat lovers all over the world. Modern living has seen more and more families relying on small smart appliances to improve their health and quality of life. Wisesky has deep insights into this trend and is committed to providing healthy choices for pet-raising families through air purification equipment, such as the W-Cat air purifier, to help them improve allergy symptoms and their living environment. The product effectively solves the problem of cat hair allergies by providing a healthy lifestyle choice for modern families."

Wisesky's W-Cat Air Purifier is the ideal choice for providing triple protection for pets and family members with the following features:

Powerful Adsorption of Cat Fur: The W-Cat pre-filter captures large floating particles such as pet fur, dust, and dander, and the Wisesky W-Cat MEOW BUDDY shows significant improvements over a traditional air purifier honeycomb air inlet with its 360° visible wide grille inlet with spoiler plaid design that draws in most floating dander in less than a second.

UVC for Cats Health: With a deep 254nm ultraviolet light, the UVC three-dimensional sterilization technology provides an added layer of protection that kills 99.9% of germs, enhancing kitties' well-being with a specialized air purifier for cat allergies.

WiseHEPA™ Filtration System: A 2-in-1 combo filter, that includes a H13 HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter, removes 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns, providing double protection for pets and family members.

Wide 360° Visible Grille Inlet: The best home air purifier for cat hair with a classic Roman column design and 360° vision, tailored specifically to make cats feel more at ease. The large grille inlet and plastic spraying process make it sturdy and scratch-resistant.

Wisesky is committed to creating a healthier and more comfortable home environment for families through the utilization of innovative technology in the home. From improvements in air quality and the protection of pet health, the W-Cat air purifier is the ideal choice for pet families who can now take advantage of Wisesky's early bird discount for Black Friday to create a healthier home environment for themselves and their pets. The air purifier is available on the Wisesky website and on Amazon for a Black Friday early bird discount price of $287, including 10 pre-filters worth $25.99 free of charge.

About Wisesky

Wisesky aims to provide users with more humanized intelligent home appliances by combining technology with home. Wisesky has excellent technology and experience in air purification and water filtration, committed to promoting sustainable and healthy living in an environmentally friendly way.

Wisesky knows that a good product enhances user comfort and well-being. Their products adhere to the WUE (Wisesky User Experience) design principle, integrating advanced aerospace technology into home appliances to transform life through technology.

SOURCE Wisesky International Trade Limited