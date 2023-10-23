Halloween Isn't Just About Candy This Year with a Special $500,000 GTD PKO

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween excitement is taking on a whole different meaning for poker players this year. Popular worldwide site, ACR Poker is returning its $500,000 GTD Halloween Special PKO from October 22nd to 30th.

"We ran this special Halloween PKO last year and dare I say it was a spooktacular success," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Now it's back in a similar format and players will have another chance to scare up some big winnings. Whether they choose to spend it all on candy or not is their choice!"

PKO Halloween Special

Poker players who want to secure their seat just need to enter one of the 45 Day 1 flights that are running every day from Sunday, October 22nd to Sunday, October 29th. Day 2 is also on Sunday the 29th and then the final Day 3 is on Monday, October 30th.

The $500,000 GTD Halloween Special PKO has a direct buy-in of $55, but players can qualify for just $5.50 via satellite. Moneymaker went on to note that no matter how a player gets into this event, it's a great value for a guaranteed prize pool of this magnitude.

For more info on the $500,000 GTD Halloween Special PKO, including all Day 1 flight times, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Jamie Harvey

1-877-314-4195

[email protected]

SOURCE ACR Poker