Halloween Just Got Airdorable™ For Families And Kids

Decorators can place their favorite Airdorable™ anywhere inside to create a fun, family-friendly focal point for Halloween.

"These entertaining mini Airblown® Inflatables are a fun decoration for the entire family. Setup is super easy, and they make a big impact inside any home," said Kim Richeson, Vice President of Licensing at Gemmy.

This year's adorable collection includes a fun assortment of licensed and traditional Halloween characters like:

Each Airdorable™ is about 18 inches tall and available at popular retailers. For more information, visit www.gemmy.com.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

© Disney

© & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.

™ & © 2021 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

