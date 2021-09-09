Halloween Just Got Airdorable™ For Families And Kids

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing the way you decorate for the holidays, Gemmy Industries launches a new product for 2021, the Airblown® Inflatable Airdorable for tabletops and mantels.

This tabletop décor brings the fun and ease of Airblown® Inflatable indoors. It self-inflates in seconds using an included USB cord or battery pack.

Decorators can place their favorite Airdorable™ anywhere inside to create a fun, family-friendly focal point for Halloween.
"These entertaining mini Airblown® Inflatables are a fun decoration for the entire family. Setup is super easy, and they make a big impact inside any home," said Kim Richeson, Vice President of Licensing at Gemmy.  

This year's adorable collection includes a fun assortment of licensed and traditional Halloween characters like:  

Each Airdorable is about 18 inches tall and available at popular retailers. For more information, visit www.gemmy.com.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

