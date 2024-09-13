Kick Up the Fright Factor or Enchant with Cute Inflatable Characters at The Home Depot

News provided by

Gemmy Industries

Sep 13, 2024, 15:26 ET

Gemmy Halloween Inflatables Deliver All the Charm and Alarm

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sky's the limit at The Home Depot this Halloween. Find everything from towering 11-ft tall inflatables to adorable 3.5-ft characters that will alarm or charm trick-or-treaters.

Frightful and Spooky Inflatables

Continue Reading
This Halloween at The Home Depot, find everything from towering 11-ft tall inflatables to adorable 3.5-ft characters that will alarm or charm trick-or-treaters.
This Halloween at The Home Depot, find everything from towering 11-ft tall inflatables to adorable 3.5-ft characters that will alarm or charm trick-or-treaters.

Ranging from 11-ft tall to 4-ft wide, this creepy collection of Halloween inflatables sets the mood for a frightful night of tricks and treats:

Enchanting and Cute Inflatables

Looking for cute over spooky? Consider these adorable options:

  • This happy 7-ft Jack-O'-Lantern Stack features a trio of smiling jacks topped with a witch hat. Pair two to create an eye-catching entrance or focal point!
  • Who knew a reaper could be so cute? This 3.5-ft Happy Reaper brings a powerful little punch of red to your display.
  • Add this 3.5-ft Ghost in Candy Witch Hat for an extra sweet touch.
  • The charming 3.5-ft Skeleton Boy is styled with a happy jack-o'-lantern for a head.

Like all Airblown® Inflatables, this indoor/outdoor collection sets up in a snap for the easiest Halloween decorating ever. Just stake them down, plug them in, and watch the magic unfold. Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables come with everything needed for easy setup, including stakes, tethers, and instructions.

Find the Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables that suit your setup to create the perfect spooky or cute Halloween vibe, in-store or online at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Quirky Critter Inflatables for Not-So-Spooky Halloween Fun!

Quirky Critter Inflatables for Not-So-Spooky Halloween Fun!

Kick up the cute factor this Halloween! Delight kids and adults alike with this adorable lineup of Gemmy Halloween Airblown® Inflatables, including...
Haunting Halloween Airblown® Inflatables Available at Lowe's

Haunting Halloween Airblown® Inflatables Available at Lowe's

Deliver eerie charm to passersby with five unique Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables. Featuring light effects, animation, and unexpected scenes, these...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Licensing

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics