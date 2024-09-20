Stand Out this Halloween with Larger-Than-Life Airblown® Inflatables

Go Bigger and Bolder this Spooky Season with the Impressive Gemmy Collection

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Halloween approaches, there's no better way to draw attention to your spooky setup than with Gemmy's larger-than-life Halloween Airblown® Inflatables, available at Walmart.

Explore the selection of creepy, cute, and eye-catching designs. There is something for every decorator looking to make their home the talk of the neighborhood!

There's no better way to draw attention to your spooky setup than with larger-than-life Halloween Airblown® Inflatables.

Towering and Terrific 9-ft to 10.5-ft Airblown® Inflatables

Gemmy's large inflatable lineup ranges from extra eerie to lighthearted fun:

The Pumpkin Reaper will delight with a grinning jack-o'-lantern face, raised arms and a two-toned purple robe. (9-ft)

will delight with a grinning jack-o'-lantern face, raised arms and a two-toned purple robe. (9-ft) A sinister expression makes this Scary Ghoul a menacing decoration. (9-ft)

a menacing decoration. (9-ft) Dressed in a black robe with lighted red eyes and a spooky face, this Skeleton Reaper has a chilling presence. (9-ft)

has a chilling presence. (9-ft) With red lighted eyes and an evil grin, the Spooky Ghost has outstretched arms with draping tattered fabric. (10-ft)

has outstretched arms with draping tattered fabric. (10-ft) A green-eyed Magic Cat dresses to impress, holding up a deck of cards as a bunny peeks from behind his hat. (10-ft)

dresses to impress, holding up a deck of cards as a bunny peeks from behind his hat. (10-ft) Holding a fortune-telling globe with Fire and Ice™ light effects, this mystical Female Ghoul will captivate onlookers. (10.5-ft)

will captivate onlookers. (10.5-ft) Add a festive touch to your yard with the five pumpkin Jack-O'-Lantern Stack, topped with a cute witch hat. (10-ft)

Mythical and Mesmerizing 6.5-ft to 8-ft Airblown® Inflatables

Enchant passersby with the mythical charm of a 6.5-ft tall lime green, purple and black Dragon. Perfect for a touch of storybook horror, the 7-ft tall hunched Werewolf has red eyes, furry hair and is dressed in tattered clothing.

Complete your Halloween display with two Airblown® Archways to welcome guests: an 8-ft tall Cemetery Archway complete with black streamers, and a 7.5-ft tall Happy Halloween Archway decorated with candy corn, jack-o'-lanterns, skulls and bats.

Truly terrifying or delightfully charming, there is something for every Halloween theme with Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables at Walmart! Pair them together to create custom spooky scenes featuring larger-than-life thrills and chills.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

