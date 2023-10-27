Halloween Treats Humans can Enjoy with their Pups

News provided by

Spot Pet Insurance

27 Oct, 2023, 13:56 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs are not just pets; they are cherished members of our families. As responsible pet owners, we want the best for our furry friends, and that includes their diet. Homemade dog treats are an excellent way to ensure your pup gets the love and care they deserve.

Continue Reading
Spot Pet Insurance's Chief Treat Officer, Roo
Spot Pet Insurance's Chief Treat Officer, Roo

Treat Recipes for Your Furry Friend
Halloween treats are not only tempting to us, but also to our pets. Spot Pet Insurance's Chief Treat Officer, Roo, demonstrates here how quick & fun it is to whip up pumpkin treats with your best friend. Don't make your best friend beg; try one of the following homemade pumpkin treats for your pup!

No-bake Pumpkin Treats:

Baked Pumpkin Treats:

Keep Your Pet Safe this Holiday Season
Most of us know that chocolate is toxic for dogs and cats, but another toxic ingredient to look out for is xylitol. Commonly found in sugar-free foods, sugar-free candy, and even peanut butter, xylitol, a lesser-known toxin, is extremely dangerous and even fatal to dogs and cats when ingested. Read ingredient labels carefully and avoid any foods containing xylitol to keep your four-legged friend safe & healthy this holiday season.

So, what is safe for pets during the holiday season? Pumpkin, pumpkin, and more pumpkin! Not only is pumpkin a tasty treat for dogs and cats, but it also contains several vitamins, as well as iron and potassium. Adding pumpkin to food or treats is a great way to incorporate vitamins and minerals into our pet's diets.

Baking homemade dog treats is not only a delightful activity for pet parents but is also a wonderful way to show your furry friend some love and care. These treats are not only tasty but also full of wholesome ingredients that are good for your dog's health. Make sure to feed them to your pet in moderation, and you will have one happy and content pup at your side, wagging their tail in appreciation for your homemade goodies.

Insurance plans are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ). Insurance plans are marketed and produced by Spot Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246385. 990 Biscayne Blvd Suite 603, Miami, FL 33132. CA License #6000188).

For all Spot Pet Insurance policy terms and conditions visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information is available at checkout.

Company: Spot Pet Insurance 
Media Contact Email: [email protected] 
Phone: (203) 803-7556 
Address: 990 Biscayne Blvd. Suite 603 Miami, FL 33132
Website: https://spotpetins.com/  

SOURCE Spot Pet Insurance

Also from this source

Spot Pet Insurance Doubles Down on Commitment to Support Pet Families by Featuring their Customers in Latest Ad Campaign

Spot Pet Insurance Doubles Down on Commitment to Support Pet Families by Featuring their Customers in Latest Ad Campaign

America's favorite pet insurance provider, Spot Pet Insurance launches its latest ad campaign, "A Golden Year," starring #SpotFamMember puppies. Spot ...
Spot Pet Insurance Outpaces Industry Average & Celebrates 201% Annual Growth

Spot Pet Insurance Outpaces Industry Average & Celebrates 201% Annual Growth

Spot Pet Insurance, a top provider of pet insurance services, announces 201% growth in 2022, outpacing the industry average of 21.7% (NAPHIA, 2023)....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.