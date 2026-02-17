Spot Pet Insurance Reaches One Million Customers Nationwide

Milestone highlights rising demand for predictable pet healthcare costs and faster access to veterinary care

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Pet Insurance today announced it has surpassed one million customers nationwide, marking a major milestone in the company's growth and reflecting a broader shift in how pet parents manage the rising cost of veterinary care.

Since launching, Spot has focused on helping families plan for both routine and unexpected pet health expenses, allowing medical decisions to be made based on care needs rather than financial pressure. Reaching one million customers signals growing awareness that pet insurance has become a practical financial safety net for households with pets across the country.

Since its founding, Spot Pet Insurance has helped deliver meaningful financial relief and support to pet parents nationwide*:

Over $450 million reimbursed back to pet parents for eligible veterinary expenses

Largest single reimbursement paid: $45,013 on December 15, 2025

Highest lifetime payouts to a single customer: $226,545

Youngest and oldest pets covered: pets enrolled as young as 8 weeks old, with coverage extending to dogs up to 21 years old and cats up to 20 years old

Claims processed at scale: an average of 630 claims reimbursed every day, or 16,594 claims reimbursed each month

Average claim reimbursement turnaround time in 2025: just over 3 days, at 3.28 days

"Reaching one million customers is a clear signal that pet parents are actively looking for smarter ways to manage veterinary costs," said Trey Ferro, CEO of Spot Pet Insurance. "Spot was built by people who genuinely love animals, and that perspective shapes how we operate every day. Our goal is to remove financial friction at the moment care is needed, so decisions can be driven by what's right for the pet, not the price tag."

As Spot enters its next phase of growth, the company plans to continue investing in faster claims processing, coverage options, and broader access through employer benefits and strategic partnerships, helping even more pet parents plan confidently for their pets' long-term health.

More information about Spot Pet Insurance can be found at www.spotpet.com .

About Spot Pet Insurance

Spot Pet Insurance is a passionate team of pet-health-obsessed pet parents driven by a shared vision to educate, empower, and engage pet lovers about the benefits of pet insurance. They aim to help pet owners pay for covered veterinary bills, ensuring that their dogs and cats can lead healthier, happier lives.

* 2025 Spot Pet Insurance Services, LLC. claims data.

Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits and exclusions may apply. For all terms visit https://spotpet.com/sample-policy . Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. 10% multi-pet discount is available on all pets after the first. Premiums are based on and may increase or decrease due to the age of your pet, the species or breed of your pet, and your home address.

Insurance plans are underwritten by either Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581. A Delaware insurance company located at 11333 N. Scottsdale Rd, Ste. 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85254) or United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), and are produced by Spot Pet Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246385. 990 Biscayne Boulevard Suite 603, Miami, FL 33132. CA License #6000188).

SOURCE Spot Pet Insurance