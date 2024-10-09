HALLS Offers Relief to Those Suffering From the "Very Real" Man Cold

Just in time for cough and cold season, HALLS is offering up a solution to the dreaded "Man Cold"

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Is the phenomenon, known as the "Man Cold" real? It's up for debate. Ahead of this year's cough and cold season, the HALLS brand - America's No. 1 cough and throat drop brand* - investigated the phenomena to better understand America's thoughts on the "illusive" ailment.

The HALLS brand is excited to unveil its first-ever limited-edition HALLS Man Cold Relief Kit

What is the "Man Cold" you may ask? Commonly, and often humorously, the "Man Cold" is defined as the embellishing of minor illness symptoms often related to the common cold. In fact, according to a national survey** conducted by HALLS, the brand found that 55% of people think that men exaggerate the symptoms of their cold** and 54% of consumers feel a "Man Cold" can turn them and people they know into dramatic actors**.

In a world where colds are a common "foe", the HALLS brand is excited to unveil its first-ever limited-edition HALLS Man Cold Relief Kit to help 50 lucky winners (of all genders) to temporarily relieve their symptoms this cough and cold season.

"No matter your stance on the debate of whether the "Man Cold" is real or not, HALLS knows that the "Man Cold", or any cold really, is no joking matter," said Caitlin Schell, HALLS Director. "When we found that the #2 symptom of the "Man Cold" was a cough**, we knew, as the category leader, we had to step in to provide the amazing temporary relief HALLS is known for."

To help all man cold sufferers and everyone else who may experience cold symptoms, the HALLS brand is offering a chance to win† the limited-edition HALLS Man Cold Relief Kit, inclusive of key items needed when on the mend such as:

A cozy hooded blanket for those inevitable sick days on the couch or in bed. This blanket will keep you warm and cozy while you think of a brighter future, where you feel better.

for those inevitable sick days on the couch or in bed. This blanket will keep you warm and cozy while you think of a brighter future, where you feel better. A 64oz insulated water bottle designed to hydrate and keep your spirits high, with the phrase 'Running on water and willpower' always in view. Because even in the throes of a man cold, you deserve a pep talk!

designed to hydrate and keep your spirits high, with the phrase 'Running on water and willpower' always in view. Because even in the throes of a man cold, you deserve a pep talk! A handy box of tissues to have on standby during your worst "Man Cold" battles.

to have on standby during your worst "Man Cold" battles. An assortment of HALLS Cough Drops to keep you stocked and ready with a variety of flavors including Cherry, Honey Lemon , and Mentho-Lyptus.

Starting October 9th, HALLS fans and cold sufferers alike can head to @halls_us on TikTok to enter for a chance to win their very own HALLS Man Cold Relief Kit by following the brand and commenting #hallsmancold on the sweepstakes post. For more information on HALLS consumers can visit https://www.gethalls.com/.

*Based on Nielsen Scantrack xAOC+C FY 2023

**Based on a recent survey for HALLS of 2,000 respondents from all 50 U.S. states

†No Purchase Necessary. Open to 50 U.S. (D.C.) & PR, 18+. Enter by 10/31/24 at 11:59 pm ET. See Official Rules for how to enter, odds & all details. Void where prohibited.

