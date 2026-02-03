RITZ® Crackers Delivers a Salty Slice of Paradise in Its Big Game Comeback

Self-proclaimed "salties" Jon Hamm and Bowen Yang team up with Scarlett Johansson in the RITZ® brand's witty (and flavorful) new commercial.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RITZ® Crackers is back for the Big Game, expanding its salty universe with a new ad titled "RITZ Island" airing during the 3rd quarter. Featuring a star-studded lineup of actor and producer Jon Hamm, comedic trailblazer Bowen Yang, and actor and producer Scarlett Johansson, RITZ® Crackers brings everyone together for a celebration fit for football's biggest weekend.

"The Big Game is the moment where culture, entertainment, and sports collide on the biggest stage," said Steven Saenen, Category President, Savory Snacking. "We continue to evolve RITZ® Crackers into a modern, culture-shaping brand built for today's shared moments. Our Big Game creative anchors in what people love about our product - its deliciously salty and buttery flavor - and uses humor, heart, and signature saltiness to show how RITZ® brings everyone together, even the saltiest, inviting a new generation of snackers to join in."

INTRODUCING THE RITZ SALTY ISLAND

"Who wouldn't want to escape to RITZ® Island for a day?" said Jon Hamm. "Diving into this creative concept with RITZ® Crackers has been a blast."

"RITZ® Crackers are a star in their own right," said Bowen Yang. "Partnering with them has been an absolute joy—this is my first Big Game spot, and I couldn't ask for a better experience than visiting RITZ® Island."

"Collaborating with RITZ® Crackers on this Big Game commercial was such a thrill," said Scarlett Johansson. "The RITZ® brand is having a lot of fun leaning into its salty side, and the energy of this spot totally reflects that. It's bold, playful and a little unexpected, and I loved getting to jump in and bring that spirit to life with Jon and Bowen."

"RITZ Island" was developed in collaboration with MARTIN*, Hungryman, Inc., and Publicis Production, with direction by Dan Opsal, renowned for his comedic commercials and sketches.

RITZ® Crackers: The Ultimate Game Day MVP

RITZ® Crackers are no stranger to the game day spread, and the world's biggest advertising stage is the perfect setting to lean into the brand's bold, salty humor. To mark the crackers' return to the Big Game, the RITZ® Brand is executing an integrated effort with a 360° multichannel approach that reaches consumers at every touchpoint, including a strengthened in-store presence throughout the football season with the recent release of limited-edition football-shaped crackers.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBLERONE chocolate.

