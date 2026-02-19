Introducing the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies: The Culmination of Marvel and the OREO Brand's Iconic Collaboration

The MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies feature a new mysterious Masked Decadence flavor and will hit shelves on March 2

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the OREO brand fuses its playful DNA with Marvel's epic storytelling, you get more than a product launch, you get an unforgettable experience that cements the OREO brand as a snacking powerhouse rooted in culture. The launch of the first three MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookie Packs left fans in suspense, with the fate of the elusive fourth and final pack unknown amid Super Villain interference. Fans worked fearlessly to safely deliver the mystery fourth packs in an interactive digital adventure at MarvelOREOStufOfLegends.com, only to discover a twist of power upon arrival. Behold! The packs fans were protecting and safely delivering were actually the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookie Packs.

The OREO brand and Marvel unveil MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies, the fourth and final pack that's been taken over by a twist of power.

The MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies introduce a new Masked Decadence flavor with chocolate graham and toasted marshmallow-flavored creme and features an embossment of Doctor Doom's infamous mask. Like the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies, the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookie Packs include the OREO brand's innovative color-changing technology, with a black creme that turns your tongue Doom's signature green when you lick it.

The MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies also feature Marvel Comic-style depictions of Doctor Doom, illustrated by renowned Marvel Comics artist Todd Nauck.

"With the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies, we're bringing an exciting and interactive finale to the fan-focused journey we started with the launch of the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies," said Matt Foley, Vice President of OREO. "We marked the final chapter in our most ambitious collaboration yet by handing the story over to the fans. By blending the OREO brand's playful nature with Marvel's legendary storytelling, our interactive experience made fans the heroes, setting a new standard for how brands can create cultural moments with passionate fandoms."

Together with the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies, the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies represent a Marvel Comics–inspired story arc that invites dedicated fans into the twists and turns of the Marvel Universe like never before, with AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE® right at the delicious center. After collecting all three MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookie Packs and placing them side by side, fans can finally complete their collection by placing the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookie Pack above to unveil a hidden scene that showcases the full story behind the Marvel and OREO brand's collaboration.

To celebrate the culmination of their legendary collaboration, the OREO brand and Marvel will bring the experience to life on Saturday, February 21 at Brooklyn's Dumbo Archway. Starting at 10:00 AM EST, Marvel enthusiasts and OREO cookie lovers will enjoy an exclusive first taste of the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies before they hit shelves. The first 50 people will also receive a cookie pack signed by Todd Nauck, the Marvel Comics artist behind the pack illustrations! Attendees will get a first-hand look at a true twist of power, reflecting the classic machinations of Doctor Doom, as the unexpected arrival of the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies unfolds.

Unleash a Twist of Power yourself by purchasing the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookie Packs. Special-edition packs will be available for presale starting on February 23 at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab, with a nationwide retail launch beginning on March 2 and available for a limited time, while supplies last.

For more information on the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies, fans can visit MarvelOREOStufOfLegends.com or follow OREO on Facebook @OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO, and Instagram @OREO.

