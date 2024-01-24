Halo Appliance Set to Unveil Capsule X, Next Generation of Cordless Vacuum Cleaners, on Amazon

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Appliance proudly announces the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated Capsule X on Amazon, an innovative leap in home cleaning technology. The Capsule X, an award-winning cordless vacuum cleaner, is not just an upgrade but a complete redefinition of cleaning standards.

Product Highlights of the Halo Capsule X:

Halo Capsule X with accessory bundle

Award-Winning Performance: The Capsule X sets a new benchmark for vacuum cleaners, offering award-winning cleaning performance in a cordless form.

Maximum Capacity: With a 2.0-liter capacity, it stands as the largest-capacity cordless vacuum on the market yet maintains an ultra-lightweight design that's under 6lbs!

Unstoppable Runtime: Users can enjoy up to 60 minutes of cleaning per battery, coupled with a swift 2-hour fast charge. The interchangeable batteries ensure cleaning never has to pause.

Advanced Filtration: The improved HEPA standard filtration system ensures even the finest particles are captured, promoting a healthier home environment.

Innovative Design: Halo Equilibrium Engineering guarantees perfect balance and handling, making cleaning an effortless task.

Comprehensive Accessory Bundle: The Capsule X comes with an array of accessories, including a hard floor head, mini power brush, stretch hose, and more, ensuring versatility and ease in every cleaning task.

Robust Warranty: Halo stands by its quality with a 2-year warranty, assuring consumers of their investment in a superior cleaning solution.

Paul Bagwell, Halo Appliances founder, inventor, and CEO, remarked, "Introducing the Halo Capsule X to the U.S. is a major step in revolutionizing home cleaning. We've crafted this vacuum to balance power, capacity, and ease of use, setting new industry standards. Our innovative approach and commitment to excellence have reshaped consumer expectations in the industry."

The Capsule X isn't just about cleaning; it's about a cleaner, more sustainable future. Halo Appliances is committed to eco-friendly practices, from compostable dust pouches to durable designs meant to outlast traditional vacuums.

For detailed information, visit www.haloappliances.com.

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES

Halo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is dedicated to revolutionizing household cleaning technology. The company focuses on high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners, with the Halo Capsule X exemplifying design and efficiency through advanced materials like carbon fiber. Halo's commitment to sustainability ensures a cleaner home and a greener planet.

