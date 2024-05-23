Introducing the Halo Capsule X: Revolutionizing Home Cleaning with Unmatched Performance and Design

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halo Capsule X, the latest innovation in cordless vacuum technology, is setting new standards in home cleaning with its powerful suction, large dustbin capacity, and lightweight design. This state-of-the-art vacuum has already received glowing reviews and accolades, making it a standout choice for consumers looking for a versatile and efficient cleaning solution.

Halo Capsule X

The Halo Capsule X has been engineered to deliver exceptional cleaning performance on all surfaces, now with a more powerful brush motor. According to Top Ten Reviews, "The Halo Capsule X is a powerful vacuum. Even though it has three modes, it does a wonderful job suctioning up whatever needs to be cleaned up even on the lower modes." Its advanced HEPA filtration system captures 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns, making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers and pet owners.

The Halo Capsule X is light, weighing under six pounds, thanks to its premium carbon fiber construction. The vacuum's 2.0-liter dustbin capacity is one of the largest in its class, significantly reducing the need for frequent emptying. The modular design includes a variety of attachments, such as a crevice tool, power brush, mini pet-hair brush, and hard floor roller, ensuring it can handle any cleaning task with ease.

The Halo Capsule series has consistently received high praise from industry experts and consumers alike. The original Halo Capsule earned a perfect score in Good Housekeeping UK's pick-up tests, with the institute stating, "This vacuum scored 100% in all of our pick-up tests. It's astonishingly powerful and compact." The Halo Capsule has been Good Housekeeping Institute Approved every year from 2020 to 2024.

The Halo Capsule X offers up to 60 minutes of continuous cleaning on a single charge, making it perfect for large homes. Its fast-charging capability ensures the vacuum is ready to tackle any mess in just 2-3 hours. Despite its powerful performance, the vacuum operates quietly, providing a comfortable cleaning experience.

To purchase the award-winning Capsule X on Amazon, visit www.Amazon.com/HaloCapsuleX, or on Walmart, visit Walmart.com/HaloCapsuleX.

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES

Halo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is dedicated to revolutionizing household cleaning technology. The company focuses on high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners, with the Halo Capsule X exemplifying design and efficiency through advanced materials like carbon fiber. Halo's commitment to sustainability ensures a cleaner home and a greener planet. Follow Halo on Facebook, X and Instagram.

