Halo Capsule X Vacuum Bundle Now Available in the U.S. Market

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Appliances is excited to continue the rollout of its highly anticipated Halo Capsule X vacuum bundle in the United States. This state-of-the-art vacuum bundle includes the Good Housekeeping awarded Capsule X vacuum, setting new standards in the cleaning industry with its superior performance, unprecedented capacity, and innovative design.

Product Highlights:

Halo Capsule X bundle

The Capsule X bundle includes the Capsule X vacuum, 10 compostable dust bags, a wall dock, a fast charger, a crevice tool, an upholstery tool, the full-size carpet power brush, a mini power brush, and a dedicated hard floor roller.

Halo Appliances is at the forefront of promoting a cleaner and more sustainable future, exemplified by their commitment to environmentally friendly practices, such as the use of compostable dust pouches and durable designs, to reduce environmental impact.

To purchase the award-winning Capsule X, visit Walmart.com/HaloCapsuleX.

To explore the revolutionary Capsule X and discover more about Halo Appliances' innovative solutions, visit www.haloappliances.com.

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES

Halo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is dedicated to revolutionizing household cleaning technology. The company focuses on high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners, with the Halo Capsule X exemplifying design and efficiency through advanced materials like carbon fiber. Halo's commitment to sustainability ensures a cleaner home and a greener planet.

