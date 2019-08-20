Halo Clinical Communication Platform™ Comes To The Carolinas

"I'm excited, because this is just the beginning in how we will use technology to improve the way we deliver patient care," said Becky Fox, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer at Atrium Health. "Our goal is to partner with organizations that improve the communication process for our clinicians – allowing them to connect quicker to the right clinician, at the right time. Halo is helping us do that. Our nurses feel they are more efficient and that this has been a real game changer for them."

Developed by clinicians for clinicians, Halo provides real-time communication and integration with clinical applications on one unified platform for smartphones. More effective clinical communication leads to reduced length of stay, reduced readmission rates, and faster delivery of critical care to patients.

"Halo was created to reduce clinician burnout and delays to patient care," said Jose Barreau, M.D., Founder and CEO of Halo. "By investing in advanced clinical communication technologies, Atrium Health continues to show its commitment to enhancing the care patients receive and improving teammate satisfaction."

The cloud-based Halo platform is deployed through personal and shared smartphones and unifies secure messaging, on-call scheduling, VoIP and mobilization of critical alerts on a single platform. Halo allows Atrium Health users to communicate with one another across roles, departments, multiple facilities and the community.

In addition to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, Halo has also recently implemented the platform at Levine Children's Hospital and Carolinas Medical Center – Mercy, bringing the total number of Halo users at Atrium Health to more than 28,000. Halo has been deployed across 10 of Atrium Health's hospitals along with the supporting ambulatory locations.

About Halo Communications

Time is Precious. Halo helps protect patients from delays to care and clinicians from alert fatigue and burnout by unifying clinical communication across the community on a single platform. The enterprise-wide Halo Clinical Communication Platform™ provides secure messaging, VoIP calling, mobilization of critical alerts and an advanced clinical workflow system that includes on-call scheduling.

About Atrium Health

Atrium Health, previously Carolinas HealthCare System, one of the nation's leading and most innovative healthcare organizations, provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness programs throughout the Southeast region. Its diverse network of care locations includes academic medical centers, hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, physician practices, surgical and rehabilitation centers, home health agencies, nursing homes and behavioral health centers, as well as hospice and palliative care services. Atrium Health works to enhance the overall health and well-being of its communities through high-quality patient care, education and research programs, and numerous collaborative partnerships and initiatives.

