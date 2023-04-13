HALO Concludes First Deal with Announcement of a Credit Facility for Republic Airways to Finance a Portfolio of CF34 Engines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and TOKYO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO AirFinance ("HALO"), a joint venture between GA Telesis ("GAT") and Tokyo Century Corporation ("TC"), closed a credit facility for Republic Airways, a market-leading US regional airline, to finance a portfolio of General Electric CF34-8E engines. This is the inaugural transaction executed under HALO's first fund HALO One, which was launched last month in partnership with InterVest Capital Partners.

"Republic Airways is a market leader in the regional airline sector, and we are thrilled to announce them as our launch customer," commented Marc Cho, Co-Head and Managing Director of HALO. Cho further remarked, "This is the first of several financings in our pipeline, and we look forward to announcing many more transactions in the coming weeks and months."

Joe Allman, CFO of Republic Airways, commented, "HALO demonstrated a high level of underwriting expertise to deliver a compelling financing package for our engine assets. Their clear understanding of the asset class and insights into the nuances of our engine operations made structuring the transaction seamless from the onset."

GA Telesis and Tokyo Century Corporation launched HALO as a bespoke lending platform focused on secured debt solutions for airlines, lessors, and investors across a broad spectrum of aircraft and engine types. HALO is uniquely positioned in the aviation finance sector, benefiting from the combination of the respective structuring and financing expertise and asset and technical capabilities of GAT and TC.

About HALO

HALO AirFinance ("HALO") is a joint venture established by GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") and Tokyo Century Corporation ("TC") to focus the extensive capabilities of both organizations to deliver customized lending solutions to airlines, lessors, and investors, covering the collateral spectrum from new to mid-life aircraft and engines.

HALO utilizes a sophisticated underwriting approach derived and supported by an extensive platform of services, products, and capabilities of the GA Telesis Ecosystem and the Tokyo Century conglomerate.

For further information, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC