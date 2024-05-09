HALO Finances Crestone & Atalaya's Acquisition and Lease Back of Two Midlife Airbus A320s

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and TOKYO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO AirFinance ("HALO"), a joint venture between GA Telesis ("GAT") and Tokyo Century Corporation ("TC") closed a financing for a Crestone Air Partners ("Crestone")-Atalaya Capital Management ("Atalaya") investment vehicle to acquire two on-lease Airbus A320-200 aircraft that will be managed by Crestone.

"We are thrilled to support experienced and savvy investors like Crestone and Atalaya" commented Marc Cho, Co-Head and Managing Director of HALO. "This transaction demonstrates HALO's continued commitment to support secondary market trading activity of on-lease aircraft," Cho added.

"Crestone is proud to have collaborated with HALO on this transaction. As we continue to build our portfolio, we recognize the importance of finding innovative ways to finance transactions with flexible partners like HALO," states Crestone's Chief Investment Officer, Kevin Milligan.

About HALO

HALO AirFinance is a joint venture established by GA Telesis, LLC and Tokyo Century Corporation to focus the extensive capabilities of both organizations to deliver customized lending solutions to airlines, lessors, and investors, covering the collateral spectrum from new to mid-life aircraft and engines. HALO utilizes a sophisticated underwriting approach derived and supported by an extensive platform of services, products, and capabilities of the GA Telesis Ecosystem and the Tokyo Century conglomerate.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing leasing/financing , component solutions , and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

About Tokyo Century Corporation

Tokyo Century Corporation is an industry-leading financial services company with roots in leasing and develops a business model that integrates "Finance x Services x Business Expertise" through co-creative businesses with partner companies in Japan and overseas. The company holds 49.2% of GA Telesis shares and is the largest shareholder.

Tokyo Century Corporation has four operating segments: "Equipment Leasing" with a broad customer base, "Mobility & Fleet Management" with auto leasing for both corporate customers and individuals and car rental services, "Specialty Financing" driving growth mainly in aviation leasing and real estate business, and "International Business" with a network spanned more than 30 countries and regions worldwide. It provides unique finance and services that contribute to solving social and environmental issues in a wide range of business domains.

