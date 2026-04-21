Halo Investing and Ironlight Group Inc. Announce Strategic Collaboration to Tokenize and List Structured Notes on the Blockchain--Among First in U.S. to Print on a Public Blockchain

CHICAGO and AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Investing ("Halo"), a technology-first wealth management platform for protective investing, and Ironlight Group Inc. ("Ironlight"), a financial technology company developing regulated marketplace infrastructure for tokenized securities, today announced a strategic collaboration to list structured notes.

Through the collaboration, structured notes will be priced and managed in partnership on the Halo platform, and tokenized issuances will be made available through Ironlight's digital securities infrastructure. This infrastructure supports issuance, trading, and lifecycle management of digital securities in accordance with applicable U.S. regulatory requirements.

"Ironlight's collaboration with Halo reflects a shared focus on exploring how distributed ledger technology can be applied within existing market structures," said Rob McGrath, CEO of Ironlight Group Inc. "This tokenization solution represents the next stage of infrastructure for structured products."

This integration is designed to reduce operational complexity, streamline administration of structured notes, and broaden availability for eligible investors of Halo's structured note capabilities. In traditional settlement cycles, investor capital is committed prior to settlement and may not be fully productive during that period. Reducing settlement times can improve capital efficiency by shortening this gap. The collaboration delivered and exceeded the expected results.

"Tokenization is a further step in Halo's commitment to helping deliver more efficient, transparent, liquid, and innovative solutions to investors of all wallet sizes," said Jason Barsema, Co-Founder & President of Halo Investing. "This partnership with Ironlight is not just focused on the United States – it is designed for markets around the world, and it is only the beginning. This is the first step in what Halo and Ironlight aim to deliver in 2026, as we work together to shape the future of protective investments, drawing on our global partner and investor base."

About Ironlight Group

Ironlight Group Inc. is an Austin–based financial technology company developing infrastructure for global tokenized securities markets. Its subsidiary, Ironlight Markets, LLC (CRD 330576) is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member that conducts M&A advisory, private placements, and operates an Alternative Trading System for digital securities.

About Halo

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is a technology-first wealth management platform that powers protective investing. Halo's award-winning platform connects advisors, enterprises, and product manufacturers, enabling them to access and scale sophisticated risk-managed strategies that were once out of reach, including structured notes, SMAs, annuities and insurance, and Advanced Wealth Solutions. Halo is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com.

Media Contacts:

For Halo Investing:

Vlad Moldavskiy

Head of Growth & Marketing

312-549-8340

[email protected]

For Ironlight:

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Ironlight Markets, LLC