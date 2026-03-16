Ironlight Group Raises $21 Million Series A to Expand Infrastructure for Tokenized Securities

Financing included participation from Senior Financial Executives and Institutional Investors to Support Expansion of Digital Trading, Distribution, and Settlement Systems

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironlight Group, Inc. ("Ironlight"), a financial technology company developing infrastructure for tokenized securities, today announced the close of its $21 million Series A financing.

The round was backed by senior Wall Street and financial services executives, including Greg Braca, former President and CEO of TD Bank, alongside institutional investors such as Sei Development Foundation and Laidlaw Private Equity.

Proceeds will be used to scale Ironlight Markets' ATS which integrates issuance, distribution, and trading, and Ironlight Technologies which provides the platform and settlement options for tokenized securities. Ironlight Markets' ATS is operated pursuant to SEC Regulation ATS and FINRA oversight.

"Ironlight Group was built to modernize core market systems in a way institutions can adopt," said Rob McGrath, CEO of Ironlight Group Inc. "This financing accelerates the build-out of a marketplace that unifies core capital markets functions within the U.S. regulatory framework."

Ironlight's ecosystem supports tokenized securities across private equity, structured products, fixed income, private credit, and real estate. By combining traditional market structure with blockchain-native, atomic settlement, the platform enables more efficient post-trade workflows for institutions and wealth advisors.

"The question is no longer whether assets can be tokenized; it's whether institutions can trade them safely. We believe Ironlight Group is building the missing layer of infrastructure to support institutional participation in tokenized securities markets." said Hugh Regan, Managing Member, Investment Banking & Alternative Investments at Laidlaw Private Equity.

Following the recent appointment of Greg Braca as Executive Chairman, Ironlight Group is advancing development of its marketplace as tokenized securities gain traction across private markets and alternative assets.

About Ironlight Group

Ironlight Group Inc. is an Austin–based financial technology company developing infrastructure for global tokenized securities markets. Its subsidiary, Ironlight Markets, LLC (CRD 330576) is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member that conducts M&A advisory, private placements, and operates an Alternative Trading System for digital and traditional securities.

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners for Ironlight

[email protected]

SOURCE Ironlight Markets, LLC