HALO LAUNCHES "ARR MILESTONES" -- CUSTOMER PRICING REDUCES AS COMPANY GROWS

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo today announced ARR Milestones, an industry-first pricing programme that turns company growth into direct customer savings. When Halo's company Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reaches a published milestone, Halo will apply a global license discount for customers on standard pricing. The programme launches at approximately £100 million ARR with a 5% license reduction and will compound by 5% at each future milestone, including £250m, £500m, £750m and £1bn. Halo also confirms there are no planned price increases in the near future.

Halo says ARR Milestones is made possible by a different business model. As a privately owned, product-led company, Halo does not carry the public-market overheads many vendors do. The business purposefully keeps marketing and sales costs low, avoids inflated city rents and costly travel, and invests in engineering and product instead. Combined with strategic engineering partnerships, notably deep cloud collaboration with AWS, these efficiencies let Halo deliver high standards at materially lower cost and pass a portion of that benefit back to customers.

"As a privately owned, product-led business we are in a position like no one else to do this." said Paul Hamilton, Founder & CEO, Halo. "We don't need to worry about shareholder payouts, dizzying marketing spend or expensive city overheads. We focus on product, engineering and long-term outcomes. This lets us provide superior service at a fraction of the price, and, critically, to share the upside with the teams who helped us get there. ARR Milestones formalises our promise."

Halo says the programme is intentionally disruptive, designed to expose and fix a broken pricing model in enterprise software. "Customers tell us they're tired of opaque pricing, falling standards, and rising renewals that aren't tied to real value," Hamilton added. "ARR Milestones rewards customers as Halo succeeds, raises expectations across the industry and proves that high standards and low total cost of ownership can coexist."

Halo expects ARR Milestones to deliver both immediate and structural value: a visible ladder of savings customers can plan around and a market proof point that better standards and lower costs are compatible.

Halo is a privately owned, product-led provider of enterprise service management. The company focuses on modern architecture, fast time-to-value and all-inclusive commercial models that include AI capabilities. Halo's approach emphasises engineering efficiency, partner alignment and predictable total cost of ownership. For more information about ARR Milestones and Halo's mission, visit https://usehalo.com/company/milestones

