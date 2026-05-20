HaloMD Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™, With 89% of Employees Confirming It's a Great Place to Work

Employee experience scores significantly outperform the national average as HaloMD's workplace culture earns prestigious independent recognition based entirely on employee feedback.

DALLAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HaloMD, an industry-leading provider of Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) services under the No Surprises Act and State Balance Billing Laws, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at HaloMD, with 89% of HaloMD employees affirming it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that HaloMD stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Building HaloMD has always been about more than the work itself. It is about the people who do it," said Alla LaRoque, President and Founder of HaloMD. "This certification reflects a culture where people are valued, heard, and supported in doing meaningful work for the healthcare providers we serve. This recognition belongs to our team and what we've built together."

HaloMD is a remote-first company with more than 800 team members across 40+ states, united around a shared mission: helping healthcare providers obtain fair reimbursement for the care they deliver. The company's culture is grounded in integrity, collaboration, connection, and continuous learning. HaloMD invests in its people through mental health and wellbeing resources, meaningful career development opportunities, peer-driven recognition programs, competitive benefits, and the flexibility to do their best work from wherever they are. What sets HaloMD apart is not just what the company does, but how it cares for the people who do it.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to be paid fairly and to have a fair chance at promotion.

We're Hiring

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at halomd.com/careers .

About HaloMD

HaloMD is the leading authority in Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) under the No Surprises Act and state balance-billing laws. Powered by proprietary technology, advanced analytics, and deep specialty expertise, HaloMD supports more than 20,000 healthcare providers, from independent physicians to hospitals and health systems, across 50 states and Washington, D.C. Privately held and founder-led, HaloMD advances fair reimbursement and long-term financial sustainability so providers can continue caring for the patients and communities they serve. Learn more at halomd.com.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE HaloMD