PARIS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some moments are seen, others are felt. At Paris Modest Fashion Week, Hamidi transformed the runway into something far more immersive, where fashion moved not only through form but through air itself. As an official sponsor, the Dubai born fragrance house introduced its world of non-alcoholic perfumery to Paris, inviting the audience into an experience that lingered long after each look had passed.

Hamidi presents Alya and Maysara Modest Fashion Week Paris 2026 Hamidi Brings Scented Storytelling to Paris Modest Fashion Week

The highlight unfolded during the Hamidi x Betul Saday showcase, where fabric and fragrance existed in quiet harmony. As models stepped forward in Betul Saday's fluid silhouettes, scent became an extension of movement. The collection drew its visual language from two new feminine creations, Alya and Maysara. Their sculptural bottles and soft hues inspired the palette and detailing of the garments, creating a dialogue between what could be seen and what could only be sensed. A defining moment came through a veil accessory inspired by the dome shaped caps of the perfumes, delicately framing the models and echoing the grace of modest dressing.

Alya carried a luminous softness, opening with bergamot, mandarin, and white peach before settling into a gentle base of musk, amber, and vanilla.

Maysara moved in contrast, beginning with litchi and pink pepper, unfolding into rose and peony, and finishing with deeper notes of praline, sandalwood, and incense.

Each fragrance felt like a layer of identity, subtle yet expressive, designed to stay close to the skin and memory.

Beyond the runway, Hamidi extended its presence across digital platforms, capturing a global audience and marking a meaningful step into the European market. The debut introduced a perspective shaped by Dubai's heritage while aligning with a growing desire for conscious and culturally rooted luxury.

As Paris continues to define the rhythm of global fashion, this collaboration offered something quieter yet powerful. It showed that modest fashion is not only about what is revealed or concealed, but about the emotion it carries. Through scent, Hamidi reimagined fragrance as something deeply personal, an invisible signature that completes the story.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960160/Hamidi_Alya_and_Maysara.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960159/Hamidi_Scented_Storytelling.jpg

SOURCE HAMIDI