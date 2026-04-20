Hamilton Lane Announces Senior Promotions and Appointments

Over 25 promotions and appointments to Managing Director and Principal reflect the firm's continued growth and expansion of its product offerings and client and investment teams

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced senior promotions and new appointments across its Investment, Client Solutions, Portfolio Management, Legal, Finance and Operations Teams.

The firm recognized the promotions of the following individuals to Managing Director:

Anastasia Di Carlo , Client Solutions

, Client Solutions Brian Reilly , Taft-Hartley

, Taft-Hartley Emily Lozada , Investment Legal

, Investment Legal Jan Verstraete , Secondary Investments

, Secondary Investments Kaylin Liu , Fund Accounting

, Fund Accounting Nelda Chang , Direct Equity Investments

, Direct Equity Investments Scott Thomas , Client Solutions

, Client Solutions William Bannard, Portfolio Management Group

In addition, the firm promoted the following individuals to Principal:

Agnieszka Lor , Account Execution

, Account Execution Charlotte Riley , Human Resources

, Human Resources Da Eun Kim , Client Solutions

, Client Solutions Jeff Benson , Client Solutions

, Client Solutions Jeff Straus , Secondary Investments

, Secondary Investments Jerome Kamm , Direct Equity Investments

, Direct Equity Investments Kristen McCarthy , Digital Business Transformation

, Digital Business Transformation Kyle McGinnis , Direct Equity Investments

, Direct Equity Investments Lauren Williamson , Client Solutions

, Client Solutions Steve Caplan, Direct Equity Investments

All promotions were effective as of April 1, 2026.

The firm also made a number of new appointments, including Christopher Alpaugh as Managing Director, Head of National Sales. Based in New York, his focus is on the development and execution of the firm's U.S. evergreen sales strategy, and he reports to Beth Nardi, Head of U.S. Private Wealth. In addition, Alexandre Hökfelt joined the firm as a Managing Director on the Direct Credit Investment team in London, where he oversees the firm's UK and European Direct Credit platform and leads investment sourcing and due diligence efforts. Hökfelt reports to Tom Kerr, Co-Head of Investments and Co-Head of Secondaries.

Since the start of 2026, the firm has made the following Principal appointments:

Ian Meyers , Head of Enterprise Relationships

, Head of Enterprise Relationships James Wu , Head of Data Integrity

, Head of Data Integrity Joseph Montelione , Treasury

, Treasury Kenneth Lower , Fund Accounting

, Fund Accounting Maria Sala , Multi-Strategy, Evergreen Product Specialist

, Multi-Strategy, Evergreen Product Specialist Sean Abbott, Portfolio Management Group

Erik Hirsch, Co-CEO at Hamilton Lane, commented, "We are happy to recognize these well￼ deserved promotions, which are a reflection of our strong culture, standout talent and the dedication of an exceptional group of leaders, as well as welcome this new group of senior professionals to Hamilton Lane."

Juan Delgado, Co-CEO at Hamilton Lane, added, "Our growing leadership bench correlates directly to our ability to continue raising the bar for our clients around the world, as we seek to deliver best in class service and support the evolving needs of more than 2,600 institutional and private wealth investors worldwide. Congratulations to everyone recognized."

The firm was recognized for a number of awards recently, including being named to Pensions & Investments' 'Best Places to Work in Money Management' list for the 14th consecutive year and winning several awards across Asia: 'Best Asian Private Markets Manager' by Asia Asset Management; 'Alternatives House of the Year' by Fund Selector Asia; and was named to Korea Economic Daily's Best Asset Managers list.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 780 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $146.1 billion in discretionary assets and $871.5 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hamilton Lane