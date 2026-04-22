Hamilton Lane Launches Two Interval Funds Across Private Credit and Private Infrastructure, Leveraging Extensive Expertise and Deep Track Records

The Hamilton Lane Credit Income Fund is now available to institutional and private wealth investors via the interval fund structure

The firm's Private Infrastructure Fund is now offered in an interval fund structure and is also available in a tokenized format through Republic's digital platform

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced the launch of the Hamilton Lane Credit Income Fund ("HLCIF") and the conversion of the Hamilton Lane Private Infrastructure Fund ("HLPIF") to an interval fund structure.

Structured as interval funds, HLCIF and HLPIF are designed to offer institutional and private wealth investors in the U.S. access to private market strategies with investor‑friendly features, including 1099 tax reporting, quarterly limited liquidity, daily NAV pricing and investment minimums as low as $2,500 in certain share classes. Registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the interval funds aim to provide greater flexibility and accessibility to the asset class, while maintaining a conservative investment approach focused on risk management and volatility mitigation. Investors also benefit from quarterly repurchase offers, which seek to provide periodic liquidity without the extended lockups typically associated with closed‑end vehicles.

Beth Nardi, Head of U.S. Private Wealth at Hamilton Lane, commented, "These funds advance our ongoing commitment to expanding access to private markets and enhancing the investing experience, regardless of structure. Our aim is to meet advisors and their clients where they are by providing diversified, high‑quality exposure, greater transparency and streamlined access to private markets."

HLCIF

The firm's Credit Income Fund was declared effective by the SEC last month and has seen strong investor interest thus far, having already reached more than $350 million in commitments1.

HLCIF provides curated access to a diversified portfolio of middle‑market senior loans, sourced through Hamilton Lane's global multi‑manager platform rather than index‑based exposure. HLCIF is supported by the firm's 20+ years of direct credit investing experience and its extensive global GP network2.

HLPIF

Initially launched in October 2024, the Hamilton Lane Private Infrastructure Fund, which has been converted to an interval fund structure, will continue its existing infrastructure strategy focused on co‑investments and secondaries. Building on the firm's $90 billion platform3 and more than 25 years of experience in the infrastructure space, HLPIF seeks to capitalize on unique middle-market opportunities across the telecommunications, transportation, power & energy, environmental and renewables sectors.

In addition, as part of Hamilton Lane's ongoing effort to modernize access to private markets through technology, HLPIF is now also available in a tokenized format via Republic's digital investment platform.

Since launching its global evergreen platform in 2019, Hamilton Lane has built a suite of 12 funds representing nearly $18 billion in assets under management4.

1 Commitments are across strategic institutional and private wealth groups as well as the firm's balance sheet as of April 20, 2026

2Hamilton Lane has more than 400 active GP relationships within its private credit platform as of 1/31/26

3 Comprised of $7.6 billion in assets under management and $82.2 billion in assets under supervision as of 12/31/26

4Assets Under Management is calculated as the net asset value (NAV) as of February 28,2026 plus net subscriptions received for the March 2, 2026 trade date for all evergreen funds managed by Hamilton Lane.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 780 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $146.1 billion in discretionary assets and $871.5 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Important Information

Private markets investments involve significant risks, including illiquidity and the absence of daily market pricing, which may contribute to performance differences versus public benchmarks.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. You should consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus that contains this and other information about the Fund, call 1 (888) 882-8212. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investing in the Fund involves risk including loss of principal.

Past performance does not guarantee future results, and investing in the Hamilton Lane Credit Income Fund and Hamilton Lane Private Infrastructure Fund (the "Funds") involve substantial risk, including the possible loss of principal, may not be suitable for all investors. Shares are speculative, illiquid, and not publicly traded, with limited repurchase opportunities and no expected secondary market. Redemptions may be made in kind and may include hard-to-sell securities. As non-diversified, closed-end interval funds, the Funds will conduct quarterly repurchase offers of at least 5% of outstanding shares, but only a limited portion will be eligible. The Funds should be viewed as a long-term investment suitable only for investors who can tolerate a high degree of risk and do not require liquidity.

HLCIF is newly formed and has no performance history. HLPIF has a limited operating history. The Funds' shares have no history of public trading. Results may be affected by market volatility, interest rate changes, leverage, and other economic factors. Distributions are not guaranteed and may be funded from sources such as borrowings or offering proceeds, which may constitute a return of capital. The Funds' success depends on the Adviser's ability to source suitable investments, including through private underlying vehicles ("Portfolio Funds"), which may involve illiquidity, valuation uncertainty, limited operating histories, unfunded commitments, and reduced transparency. The Funds may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, which carry higher default, valuation, liquidity, and volatility risks. Funds' shares are not government-insured and do not represent a complete investment program. Hamilton Lane Advisors, LLC is the Fund's investment advisor. Distribution Services, LLC serves as the Funds' Distributor and is not affiliated with any of the entities mentioned.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, or the negative version of these words or other comparable words, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to, among other things, our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that Hamilton Lane faces, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

SOURCE Hamilton Lane