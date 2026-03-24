Hamilton Lane Announces SEC Effectiveness for Firm's First Interval Fund

The Hamilton Lane Credit Income Fund offers access to a diversified portfolio of middle-market senior loans sourced through Hamilton Lane's global multi-manager platform.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global private markets firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced that the Hamilton Lane Credit Income Fund ("HLCIF" or the "Fund") has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

HLCIF is designed to deliver accessible entry points for wealth professionals across the experience spectrum, with investor-friendly features including 1099 tax reporting, quarterly limited liquidity and competitive fees. Structured as an interval fund and registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("40 Act"), HLCIF will aim to offer individual investors daily NAV pricing and transparency and prioritize a conservative investment approach focused on mitigating volatility and managing risk. Investors also benefit from quarterly repurchase offers that seek to provide periodic liquidity without the typical lockups of closed-end vehicles.

HLCIF offers access to a diverse portfolio of private credit loans sourced from Hamilton Lane's extensive1 GP network. Hamilton Lane's private credit platform has grown to $94 billion2 in size and has been investing in direct credit for more than 20 years. As an asset class, private credit has a history of consistency and benchmark outperformance over long periods3.

Nayef Perry, Head of Direct Credit at Hamilton Lane, commented: "Rather than index-style exposure, HLCIF offers curated access to a diversified private credit portfolio of middle market senior loans, sourced from Hamilton Lane's extensive multi-manager platform focused on middle-market lending opportunities. The Fund seeks to target reliable income and long-term performance, an appealing combination in today's economic environment."

Beth Nardi, Head of U.S. Private Wealth at Hamilton Lane, added: "The Fund advances our long-standing commitment to expanding access to private markets for private wealth investors. The addition of HLCIF to our Evergreen Platform marks a significant step forward in that strategy."

HLCIF will be the 12th fund on the firm's Evergreen Platform, which today serves thousands of advisors and manages $16 billion in AUM4. For more information on Hamilton Lane's Private Wealth business, click here.

Hamilton Lane expects HLCIF to be available for purchase in April 2026.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 780 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $146.1 billion in discretionary assets and $871.5 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Important Information

Private credit involves significant risks, including illiquidity and a lack of daily market pricing, which may contribute to performance differences versus public benchmarks.

Investors should review the Fund's objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. For a prospectus, call (888)-882-8212. Please read it carefully before investing.

Past performance does not guarantee future results, and investing in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Investing in the Hamilton Lane Credit Income Fund ("the Fund") involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Shares are speculative, illiquid, and not publicly traded, with limited repurchase opportunities and no expected secondary market. Redemptions may be made in kind and may include hard-to-sell securities. As a non-diversified, closed-end interval fund with no operating history, the Fund will conduct quarterly repurchase offers of at least 5% of outstanding shares, but only a limited portion will be eligible. The Fund should be viewed as a long-term investment suitable only for investors who can tolerate a high degree of risk and do not require liquidity. The Fund is newly formed and has no performance history. Results may be affected by market volatility, interest rate changes, leverage, and other economic factors. Distributions are not guaranteed and may be funded from sources such as borrowings or offering proceeds, which may constitute a return of capital. The Fund's success depends on the Adviser's ability to source suitable investments, including through private underlying vehicles ("Portfolio Funds"), which may involve illiquidity, valuation uncertainty, limited operating histories, unfunded commitments, and reduced transparency. The Fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, which carry higher default, valuation, liquidity, and volatility risks. Fund shares are not government-insured and do not represent a complete investment program. Hamilton Lane Advisors, LLC is the Fund's investment advisor. Distribution Services, LLC serves as the Fund's Distributor.

*S&P UBS Leveraged Loan Index tracks USDdenominated, seniorsecured, noninvestmentgrade leveraged loans. PME applies pooled private fund cash flows to a public index, scaling contributions to match ending Net Asset Value (NAV) and calculating Internal Rate of Return (IRR) on adjusted flows.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, or the negative version of these words or other comparable words, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to, among other things, our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that Hamilton Lane faces, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

1 Hamiton Lane has more than 400 active GP relationships within its private credit platform as of 12/31/25

2 Inclusive of $21B in discretionary assets under management and $73B in non-discretionary assets under management, as of 9/30/2025

3 Source: Hamilton Lane Data via Cobalt, Bloomberg (January 2026). An industry dataset of private credit funds; does not differentiate senior vs. junior debt. Private Credit IRR has outperformed S&P UBS Leveraged Loan Index Public Market Equivalent* in each of the last 24 years as of 9/30/25. Does not represent the fund. You cannot invest in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

4 Assets Under Management is calculated as the net asset value (NAV) as of December 31, 2025, plus net subscriptions received for the January 2, 2026 dealing date

SOURCE Hamilton Lane