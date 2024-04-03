Hamilton Lane Announces Senior Promotions, Recognizing Largest Group of Managing Directors in Firm History

Elevations to MD and Principal come amid continued firm growth and recent awards

Firm appoints Kate Reilly to new role of COO of Client Solutions Operations

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced a number of senior promotions, including Investment, Client Solutions, Portfolio Management, Technology, Shareholder Relations, Legal, Finance and Operations Teams.

The firm recognized the promotions of the following 16 individuals to Managing Director – the largest group of MDs to date.

Antony Anastasiadis, Secondary Investments

Secondary Investments Bryan Jenkins , Portfolio Management Group

Portfolio Management Group Denise Dunbar , Controller

, Controller Drew Carl , Chief Accounting Officer

, Chief Accounting Officer Elizabeth Bell , Real Assets Investments

, Real Assets Investments Hamza Azeem , Evergreen Portfolio Management

, Evergreen Portfolio Management John Oh , Shareholder Relations

, Shareholder Relations Julie Shenkman , Portfolio Management Group

, Portfolio Management Group Marietta Fieger , Strategic Partner Group

, Strategic Partner Group Megan Milne , Direct Equity Investments

, Direct Equity Investments Mike Augustine , Strategic Partner Group

, Strategic Partner Group Raj Chall , Secondary Investments

, Secondary Investments Ryan Smith , Secondary Investments

, Secondary Investments Salvador S. Almeida , Client Solutions

, Client Solutions Samantha Leandri , Enterprise Technology

, Enterprise Technology Travis Henning , Direct Credit Investments

In addition, the firm promoted the following individuals to Principal and Senior Counsel:

Amanda Brown , Tax

, Tax Andrew Durante , Direct Equity Investments

, Direct Equity Investments Andrew Rich , Fund Investments

, Fund Investments Daniel McCarthy , Technology Solutions*

, Technology Solutions* Dylan Ismari , Technology Solutions

, Technology Solutions Jan Verstraete , Secondary Investments*

, Secondary Investments* Jose Rodriguez , Client Solutions

, Client Solutions Kaylie Milazzo , Senior Counsel, Tax

, Senior Counsel, Tax Kaylin Liu , Fund Accounting

, Fund Accounting Lee Evryn , Enterprise Technology

, Enterprise Technology Peter Udbye , Real Assets Investments*

, Real Assets Investments* Reed Marko , Direct Credit Investments

, Direct Credit Investments Rob Reed , Fund Investments

Promotions were effective as of April 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted.

In addition, Hamilton Lane announced the appointment of Kate Reilly to the new role of Chief Operating Officer of Client Solutions Operations. Based in the firm's Conshohocken headquarters, Reilly will work alongside Client Solutions leadership to continue to increase the quality, reach and effectiveness of sales efforts around the world. She reports to Andrea Kramer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Risk Officer.

Reilly joins from PJT Park Hill where she most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the firm's operations globally, including across legal and compliance, personnel and HR, infrastructure management, corporate budgeting and forecasting and media relations. She also spent time at Park Hill as Deputy General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, and spearheaded the DEI and mentoring programs. Prior to that she spent eight years at Blackstone, and also served on the Tenth Judicial District Court of New York.

Erik Hirsch, Co-CEO, commented: "At Hamilton Lane, we believe that when you create a strong culture focused on growth, excellence and collaboration, everyone benefits. We are proud to recognize the well-deserved promotions of this impressive group of individuals and are inspired by their dedication and commitment to the firm."

Juan Delgado, Co-CEO, added: "We extend our congratulations and deep appreciation to these new MDs, Principals and Senior Counsel professionals who demonstrate day in and day out what it means to deliver great results to our clients and partners around the world. Additionally, we are thrilled to welcome Kate to our team as we continue to expand and scale our global sales organization to meet growing demand from investors of all types."

The firm was recognized across a number of areas recently, including being named to Pensions & Investments' 'Best Places to Work in Money Management' list for the 12th consecutive year; winning 'Alternatives Fund of the Year' by Money Management; being recognized on The Korea Economic Daily's 'Best Asset Managers' list for the fourth consecutive year; and winning Zenith's Fund Award in the 'Alternatives Strategies' category.

These developments take place as the firm continues to strategically grow its global platform and client base around the world. Today, Hamilton Lane offers a suite of diversified private markets products and solutions serving more than 1,800 clients across institutional and private wealth channels globally.

*Promotions effective October 1, 2023.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $903 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $120 billion in discretionary assets and nearly $783 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2023. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.

