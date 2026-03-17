Hamilton Lane Announces Strategic Investment in Republic

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. and NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), a leading global private markets investment firm, today announced a strategic investment in Republic, a leading on-chain global investment platform, reinforcing the firms' shared commitment to expanding retail investor access to institutional-quality private market funds.

The investment builds on the existing partnership between Hamilton Lane and Republic, and underscores Hamilton Lane's long-term strategy to modernize and expand access to private markets. Together, the firms are enabling broader participation in the private markets asset class, which has historically been limited to institutions and high-net-worth investors.

Hamilton Lane's investment will allow Republic to broaden its efforts in leveraging tokenization and on-chain infrastructure to further expand and modernize access, enhance efficiency and transparency and foster long-term retail investor engagement across its platform. The strategic investment will also support continued innovation around product design, distribution, tokenization and investor education.

"We believe that private markets are evolving toward a more inclusive and expansive investor base," said Juan Delgado, Co-CEO at Hamilton Lane. "Republic has built a platform that aligns with our approach to thoughtful innovation and meeting investors where they are. This investment is another step towards making broader participation in private markets both practical and sustainable."

As public markets remain volatile and traditional portfolio diversification becomes more challenging, investor demand for private market exposure continues to accelerate. Retail investors are increasingly seeking access to alternative strategies as part of a more resilient, diversified portfolio, making scalable and compliant points of access more important than ever.

"At Republic, our mission has always been to unlock private markets for everyone, not just the few," said Kendrick Nguyen, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Republic. "Hamilton Lane's continued commitment validates both the importance and the durability of this approach. Together, we're setting a new standard for how retail investors participate in private markets."

As previously announced, Hamilton Lane and Republic first partnered to expand retail access to Hamilton Lane's Private Infrastructure Fund (HLPIF) via Republic (republic.com/hlpif), offering individual investors exposure to a diversified, institutional-quality portfolio. Today, Hamilton Lane's Evergreen Platform serves thousands of advisors, offers 11 evergreen funds and manages $16 billion in AUM*. For more information on Hamilton Lane's Private Wealth business, click here.

*AUM is calculated as the net asset value (NAV) as of December 31, 2025, plus net subscriptions received for the January 2, 2026 dealing date

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 780 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $146.1 billion in discretionary assets and $871.5 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: our ability to manage growth, fund performance, competition in our industry, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to fund commitments; our exposure and that of our clients and investors to the credit risks of financial institutions at which we and they hold accounts; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with ours; our ability to manage risks associated with introducing new types of investment structures, products or services or entering into strategic partnerships; our ability to manage redemption or repurchase rights in certain of our funds; our ability to manage, identify and anticipate risks we face; our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control; and our ability to receive distributions from Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

About Republic

Headquartered in New York City, Republic is a global financial firm operating a network of retail-focused investment platforms and an enterprise digital advisory arm. With a deep track record of legal and technical innovation, Republic is known for providing access to new asset classes to investors of all types. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, HOF Capital, AngelList and other leading institutions, Republic boasts a global portfolio of over 2,000 companies and a community of nearly three million members in over 150 countries. More than $3 billion has been deployed through investment platforms, funds, and firms within the Republic family of companies with operations established in the US, the UK, EU, the UAE and South Korea.

SOURCE Hamilton Lane