Hamilton Lane Closes Latest Strategic Opportunities Fund Series on $700 Million in Commitments

Strategic Opportunities VIII, the latest in Hamilton Lane's flagship credit series, closed at $700 million , bringing the total raised across the Fund series to date to $4.9 billion .

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced the final closing of Hamilton Lane Strategic Opportunities Fund VIII ("the Fund"). The Fund represents approximately $700 million in commitments from a wide range of institutions, including over 50 investors across North America, Asia, EMEA and Latin America.

The Strategic Opportunities platform is designed to offer investors diversified access to private credit through a flexible strategy that invests across the capital structure, while prioritizing downside protection, shorter duration investments, and cash yield. Raised on an annual basis, this series of Funds is well positioned to take advantage of the current market environment.

Nayef Perry, Global Head of Direct Credit, commented: "We continue to experience a lender-friendly environment and despite a more muted M&A backdrop, Hamilton Lane's scale has positioned us for what we expect to be another year of record deal flow. Our Strategic Opportunities funds are designed to be flexible and to identify attractive risk adjusted opportunities in continuously evolving markets while seeking to consistently deliver yield, short duration, and downside protection."

Emily Nomeir, Managing Director, Direct Credit Investments, said: "As we reflect on the final closing of the eighth vintage of the Strategic Opportunities Fund series, we are extremely grateful for the continued support from our investors, many of whom have invested across multiple vintages. We remain committed to providing solutions for investors of all types and will seek to continue to leverage the Fund's flexible approach to identify compelling opportunities."

Hamilton Lane has long been an active investor in targeted strategies, including credit-oriented direct investments and co-investments. The Strategic Opportunities Fund series is part of the firm's existing broader credit platform, which has more than a 20-year long history of offering investors differentiated strategies and fund structures. Today, the credit platform represents over $64 billion in assets under management and supervision as of December 31, 2023.

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $903 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $120 billion in discretionary assets and nearly $783 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2023. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane.

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: our ability to manage growth, fund performance, competition in our industry, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to fund commitments; our exposure and that of our clients and investors to the credit risks of financial institutions at which we and they hold accounts; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with ours; our ability to manage risks associated with introducing new types of investment structures, products or services or entering into strategic partnerships; our ability to manage redemption or repurchase rights in certain of our funds; our ability to manage, identify and anticipate risks we face; our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control; and our ability to receive distributions from Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

